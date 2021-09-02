How does the rank system work in Valorant?

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles. Since its release last year, the game has attracted a huge number of players for its unique gameplay resulting from the combination of gun powers and agent's abilities.

Grinding rank in Valorant is very common for many individuals. The hope of making it to the Radiant tier is a dream for many players, and they tend to sweat it out in the game to climb up the leaderboard.

However, players have some doubts regarding how the Valorant rank system usually works. In this article, players will find every single detail relating to the Valorant rank system.

How to improve rank in Valorant

Valorant has a total of eight tiers in their ranking system.

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

Iron is the lowest rank in Valorant while the best in the game belongs to the Radiant. However, all the players dream of making it to the regional leaderboards by reaching the Immortal rank.

All the ranks before Immortal are divided into three parts. Players need to climb through each rank to get to the leaderboards. However, the players' rank is determined by their performance in the game. If a player ends up on the winning side they get to see their rank-rating increase.

Players can play a match while queing with their friends or they can go ahead with a solo-queue. The rank-rating after a match is completely dependent on the final result and the player's individual performances. Moreover, Valorant has introduced a hidden MMR which is dependent on the player's past performances. The rank-rating also depends on the player's hidden MMR. If the player's hidden MMR is more than the actual rank then they get a huge boost in the rank-rating. However, the opposite can also happen if the hidden MMR is less than the actual rank.

To rank up faster in Valorant, gamers need to improve their individual performance and they need to be a team player by fulfilling their role efficiently.

Edited by Siddharth Satish