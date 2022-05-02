How to register for Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) - Road to VCT 2022?

Valorant's South Asian audience is excited for the much-awaited Skyesports Championship Series as we enter Stage 2 of VCT 2022. SCS 2022 will be the ticket to the upcoming Stage 2 APAC Challengers for aspiring teams from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh.

Similar to the Valorant Conquerors Championship from Stage 1 of VCT 2022, SCS will act as a qualifying event for South Asian teams before they compete against the rest of APAC for a seat at the Stage 2 Masters.

Skyesports has partnered with Riot Games to bring forward this opportunity for South Asia's Valorant audience. Featuring an overall prize pool of $30,000, SCS 2022 will be conducted in three distinct phases, with Phase 3 being a LAN event scheduled to be held in Chennai, India.

How can Valorant teams register for Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) 2022?

Much like Stage 1 of VCT 2022, the qualifying event for South Asia will send two teams across to the upcoming Stage 2 APAC Challengers.

Teams interested in participating in the Skyesports Champions Series 2022 can find the registration link on Skyesports' official website until May 7. SCS 2022 will be conducted across three stages between May and June, with the online regional Qualifiers scheduled to begin on May 9.

Unlike in VCC, Qualifiers for SCS will take place in two splits - one for India and one for the rest of South Asia. This is due to the success of the Indian teams at the VCC 2022 and the density of the region when compared to the rest of South Asia.

Two teams from each set of Qualifiers will then proceed to the Group Stage in Phase 2 where they will compete alongside the top eight teams from VCC 2022.

These include Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, Enigma Gaming and God Particles from India, Team Exploit from Pakistan, Exceeli Esports from Bangladesh, Khumbu Esports from Nepal and Union Gaming from Sri Lanka.

Phase 3 will witness the top six teams from the tournament compete in a double-elimination bracket to determine the champions. Fans will be able to catch the playoffs live at Skyesports' LAN venue in Chennai from May 31 to June 5.

Here are a few key points that teams need to keep in mind prior to registration:

Each team's roster will be allowed to maintain five active players and two substitutes.

All matches will take place on the Mumbai server. Teams from Pakistan and Afghanistan will be given tournament accounts to play in SCS 2022.

A minimum of three core players from each team must be valid residents of the region they represent.

Select matches from the online Qualifiers, as well as the entirety of Phases 2 and 3 will be broadcast live on Skyesports' official handles across YouTube and Rooter.

After the conclusion of SCS 2022, two Valorant teams from South Asia will fight against their South East Asian counterparts to earn their shot at the APAC Challengers title.

While the structure of the APAC Challengers is yet to be revealed, at least two teams from the Asia-Pacific can be expected to qualify for the upcoming Masters tournament, keeping up with previous trends.

Edited by Siddharth Satish