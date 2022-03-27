Paper Rex wins VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers and qualifies for Reykjavik Masters alongside Xerxia Esports

Paper Rex became the champion of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers after defeating Thailand's Xerxia Esports in a prolonged nailbiting encounter in the Grand Finals today. The Singaporean side secured the series in its favor with a 3-2 scoreline in the best-of-five series.
However, both teams will now travel to Iceland to represent the APAC region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The tournament will start on April 10, 2022, and will continue until April 24.
Paper Rex remains undefeated in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers
Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports, both were two of the most consistent teams in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers and eventually made their way through to the Grand Finals. Hence, the Grand Finals was expected to be a thrilling encounter and fans have definitely witnessed one of the most exciting series.
The two teams faced each other in a best-of-five series in the Grand Finals. None of them were ready to give a single inch without having a fight. The series has been a roller-coaster ride for both sides. Paper Rex took the lead in the series by winning the first map on Fracture with a 13-4 scoreline and Xerxia Esports equalized the score immediately by winning the second map on Split by a 13-8 margin.
Paper Rex took the lead once again by securing the third map on Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline, and this time again, Xerxia Esports responded by winning the fourth map on Breeze (13-11) by a close margin. It all came down to the final map on Haven. Paper Rex not make any mistakes and took the series in its favor with a 13-8 scoreline.
With this win, Paper Rex set a record by winning every game in the event. It remain unbeatable in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Playoffs before representing the region on the global stage.
Fans have enjoyed an end-to-end fight in the final game of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. With this win, Paper Rex took the crown and the lion's share of the spectacular $150,000 USD prizepool. Meanwhile, Xerxia Esports finished the event as the runner-up.
However, both of these teams will now travel to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland and will represent the APAC region in the Stage-1 Masters. It will be interesting to see if they are able to deliver the same performances at the Reykjavik Masters or not.