×
Create
Notifications

Paper Rex wins VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers and qualifies for Reykjavik Masters alongside Xerxia Esports

Paper Rex is the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers&#039; champion (Image via Twitter/ Paper Rex)
Paper Rex is the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers' champion (Image via Twitter/ Paper Rex)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 07:59 PM IST
News

Paper Rex became the champion of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers after defeating Thailand's Xerxia Esports in a prolonged nailbiting encounter in the Grand Finals today. The Singaporean side secured the series in its favor with a 3-2 scoreline in the best-of-five series.

We are your #VCT APAC Stage 1: Challengers CHAMPIONS! 🏆 Thank you to all our fans, friends, family and supporters near and far. This win means the world to us, and we will do our best to represent the entire #APAC region with flying colors!See you soon! 🦖🇸🇬🇲🇾🇮🇩 #pprxteam https://t.co/U7Kn2yAEoA

However, both teams will now travel to Iceland to represent the APAC region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The tournament will start on April 10, 2022, and will continue until April 24.

Paper Rex remains undefeated in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers

It’s official, we’re your champions for #VCT APAC. GG’s to @XERXIAESPORTS , we take map 5 with a 13-8 score. 💪🏻🥳#pprxteam #vct #vctapac https://t.co/Q4fsUJRjWo

Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports, both were two of the most consistent teams in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers and eventually made their way through to the Grand Finals. Hence, the Grand Finals was expected to be a thrilling encounter and fans have definitely witnessed one of the most exciting series.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-five series in the Grand Finals. None of them were ready to give a single inch without having a fight. The series has been a roller-coaster ride for both sides. Paper Rex took the lead in the series by winning the first map on Fracture with a 13-4 scoreline and Xerxia Esports equalized the score immediately by winning the second map on Split by a 13-8 margin.

Paper Rex took the lead once again by securing the third map on Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline, and this time again, Xerxia Esports responded by winning the fourth map on Breeze (13-11) by a close margin. It all came down to the final map on Haven. Paper Rex not make any mistakes and took the series in its favor with a 13-8 scoreline.

With this win, Paper Rex set a record by winning every game in the event. It remain unbeatable in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Playoffs before representing the region on the global stage.

"Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome" - Arthur AsheThe road to 🇮🇸 Iceland continues tomorrow.See you soon, Iceland! #VALORANTMasters #pprxteam https://t.co/34oLWPqJoe

Fans have enjoyed an end-to-end fight in the final game of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. With this win, Paper Rex took the crown and the lion's share of the spectacular $150,000 USD prizepool. Meanwhile, Xerxia Esports finished the event as the runner-up.

🥈WE ARE THE 1ST RUNNER-UP🥈Thank you so much for supporting us all the time. We will go to Reykjavik soon🙌🏻 We really appreciate your kind support💌💗💌Teamwork always pays off#XERXIA #XERXIAVALORANT #XERXIASUSU https://t.co/nx1EW45vbq
Also Read Article Continues below

However, both of these teams will now travel to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland and will represent the APAC region in the Stage-1 Masters. It will be interesting to see if they are able to deliver the same performances at the Reykjavik Masters or not.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी