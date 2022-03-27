Paper Rex wins VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers and qualifies for Reykjavik Masters alongside Xerxia Esports

Paper Rex became the champion of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers after defeating Thailand's Xerxia Esports in a prolonged nailbiting encounter in the Grand Finals today. The Singaporean side secured the series in its favor with a 3-2 scoreline in the best-of-five series.

See you soon! 🦖 #pprxteam We are your #VCT APAC Stage 1: Challengers CHAMPIONS!Thank you to all our fans, friends, family and supporters near and far. This win means the world to us, and we will do our best to represent the entire #APAC region with flying colors!See you soon! 🦖 We are your #VCT APAC Stage 1: Challengers CHAMPIONS! 🏆 Thank you to all our fans, friends, family and supporters near and far. This win means the world to us, and we will do our best to represent the entire #APAC region with flying colors!See you soon! 🦖🇸🇬🇲🇾🇮🇩 #pprxteam https://t.co/U7Kn2yAEoA

However, both teams will now travel to Iceland to represent the APAC region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The tournament will start on April 10, 2022, and will continue until April 24.

Paper Rex remains undefeated in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers

Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports, both were two of the most consistent teams in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers and eventually made their way through to the Grand Finals. Hence, the Grand Finals was expected to be a thrilling encounter and fans have definitely witnessed one of the most exciting series.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-five series in the Grand Finals. None of them were ready to give a single inch without having a fight. The series has been a roller-coaster ride for both sides. Paper Rex took the lead in the series by winning the first map on Fracture with a 13-4 scoreline and Xerxia Esports equalized the score immediately by winning the second map on Split by a 13-8 margin.

Paper Rex took the lead once again by securing the third map on Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline, and this time again, Xerxia Esports responded by winning the fourth map on Breeze (13-11) by a close margin. It all came down to the final map on Haven. Paper Rex not make any mistakes and took the series in its favor with a 13-8 scoreline.

With this win, Paper Rex set a record by winning every game in the event. It remain unbeatable in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Playoffs before representing the region on the global stage.

See you soon, Iceland! #pprxteam "Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome" - Arthur AsheThe road toIceland continues tomorrow.See you soon, Iceland! #VALORANTMasters "Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome" - Arthur AsheThe road to 🇮🇸 Iceland continues tomorrow.See you soon, Iceland! #VALORANTMasters #pprxteam https://t.co/34oLWPqJoe

Fans have enjoyed an end-to-end fight in the final game of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. With this win, Paper Rex took the crown and the lion's share of the spectacular $150,000 USD prizepool. Meanwhile, Xerxia Esports finished the event as the runner-up.

#XERXIA 🥈WE ARE THE 1ST RUNNER-UP🥈Thank you so much for supporting us all the time. We will go to Reykjavik soon🏻 We really appreciate your kind supportTeamwork always pays off #XERXIA VALORANT #XERXIA SUSU 🥈WE ARE THE 1ST RUNNER-UP🥈Thank you so much for supporting us all the time. We will go to Reykjavik soon🙌🏻 We really appreciate your kind support💌💗💌Teamwork always pays off#XERXIA #XERXIAVALORANT #XERXIASUSU https://t.co/nx1EW45vbq

However, both of these teams will now travel to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland and will represent the APAC region in the Stage-1 Masters. It will be interesting to see if they are able to deliver the same performances at the Reykjavik Masters or not.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan