How to register for Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 has been announced and will be organized by NODWIN Gaming along with Riot. The tournament will be a springboard from where South Asian teams can qualify for the Split 1 Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship organizes a number of sub-regional qualifiers, playoffs and finally, the grand finals to find out the very best the region has to offer on the scene. The 2021 Championship boasted a prize pool of 33,000 USD. Global Esports managed to win after a closely fought 3–2 win over Velocity Gaming.

Registrations for next year's event will open in less than 20 days.

How can Valorant teams register for next year's Valorant Conquerors Championship?

Teams wishing to participate in the Valorant Conquerors Championship will have to go to NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship website. At the moment, players will be greeted with the message, "We are coming soon", and a countdown till the website opens up. Registrations for the event will be live on 6 January 2022.

In 2021, the Valorant Conquerors Championship contained six sub-regional qualifiers – India, Pakistan & Afghanistan, Sri Lanka & Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan and Wildcard. It is likely to remain the same for the next VCC too. These qualifiers will have a set number of slots for the teams to register through the official website.

VCC 2021 also had the following points for the registering team to keep in mind:

Teams will not have any more than six players.

All games will be taking place on the Mumbai server, except the Pakistan and Afghanistan qualifiers, which will be held on the Bahrain server.

It is permitted for coaches to enter the lobby and take the coach slot of their own team.

Once the registration closes, no further changes to the information provided will be entertained.

VCC 2022 is also likely to have similar notes for registration.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is an amazing platform for the Valorant community and competitive scene in South Asia. It allows players from these regions to show their mettle and book a spot at the VCT. VCC 2021 managed to create a huge buzz. Next year's event is sure to build upon the previous one's success.

