How to remake in Valorant Episode 6

It is not uncommon for Valorant players to find themselves in circumstances where one of their teammates willingly or involuntarily has disconnected at the start of the match. This results in a poor matchmaking experience as one team is already at a disadvantage, and the match often becomes one-sided.

This is undoubtedly a major problem, and Riot has addressed it long back by introducing the remake feature with the 1.07 update in 2020. This feature prevents the frustrating experience of the 4v5 competition or, even worse, which usually results in a loss by allowing users to cancel the match.

Many novice players are unaware of the steps to remake in Valorant, and here is a detailed guide to it.

Steps to use the remake feature in Valorant?

Remake is a crucial feature in Valorant that enables players in both competitive and unrated modes to cancel an ongoing match if one of their teammates goes AFK immediately at the very beginning.

You may follow the instructions provided below to remake the game in case one of your teammates has left the match at the start of the round:

Step 1: Press the Enter key to open the chat box in Valorant.

Step 2: Type in “/remake” and press enter.

Step 3: A voting dialog box will appear on the screen where the entire team can vote for the remake by pressing F5 or F6.

Step 4: Once all the players have agreed to remake, the match will end, and you can start a new queue.

Conditions for remake

You can only trigger a remake call at the start of the second round when one or more players have abandoned the match in the first round. This includes from the beginning of the buy phase and remained AFK throughout the round.

The option to remake the game will only be available to the team during the buy phase of the second round and will subsequently expire if it has not passed. Moreover, all the remaining players in the team must accept or vote in favor to cancel the match.

The screen after the remaining teammates have confirmed the remake (Image via Riot Games)

Even if a single user rejects the vote, the match will proceed, and in the event of a loss, all players will lose their rank ratings.

Additionally, the option to remake is not available when you have queued five stacks, regardless of the cause for the disconnection. This restriction will likely prevent the remake system from being abused when playing with a team to dodge opponents.

What happens when you remake Valorant?

Remaking is essentially a blessing to the remaining players in the team in Valorant that is at a disadvantage. While they will not receive any XP for the match, even the MMR adjustments for the match will be nullified. This also prevents any loss in RR if the match has proceeded and they lose it.

Moreover, teammates who have gone to AFK will receive a penalty in MMR points and will be punished appropriately, equivalent to a user who has remained disconnected for the entire match.

