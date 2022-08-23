How to uninstall Valorant in 2022

Riot Games' Valorant is a competitive shooter game and one of the most popular titles in 2022. During the initial stages of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, it quickly earned its popularity, with its player population on a continuous rise.

Featuring a Search and Destroy game mode in competitive matches, the gameplay finds some resemblance to CS: GO and Call of Duty. Apart from this, the title even has various fun game modes other than competitive games, which keep things fun for every player.

However, there can be times when players might feel weary of gaming or need space in their system. There might even be a need for a fresh installation of the game due to some reason, for which uninstalling game first becomes a mandatory procedure.

This guide will give users a thorough step-by-step procedure to uninstall Valorant from their system in they are unware of the process.

Detailed guide to uninstall Valorant in 2022

As of now, Valorant takes up a total space of 25.6 GB to function properly. After the uninstallation, players can expect to free up this amount of space on their system.

Before proceeding with the uninstallation, there are a few things that need to be clarified. Users will not lose their player data or purchases after uninstalling as that remains associated with their Riot ID.

Having clarified that, here are the steps that players can follow to completely uninstall Valorant from their system:

Step 1: Shutdown the game and make sure it is not running in the background. Turn off the Riot Vanguard anti-cheat by going to the system tray and right-clicking on the icon and selecting the Exit option.

Step 2: Open the "Add or remove program" settings on your system. You can do so by simply searching for the aforementioned keywords in the Windows search option present on the taskbar. Once the option shows up, click on it and open the required settings panel.

Step 3: After opening the "Add or remove program" tab, navigate down by scrolling, look for Riot Vanguard and click on the Uninstall button present near it. After this is done, you can proceed with uninstalling the main game next.

Step 4: Proceed to scroll further down and look for Valorant under the panel and press the Uninstall button. The required setup will load up and automatically remove all the files associated with the game.

If the instructions are followed correctly, players will be able to completely remove the game without leaving any extra data. Thus, leaving every bit of space that it had been taking up to function properly.

The reason Riot Vanguard was removed was because the anti-cheat has no use without the game. So, removing it is the go-to option to free up every bit of space that Valorant introduced to a user's computer.

Moreover, if someone ends up trying to install the game again, a fresh installation is always great to keep things hassle free.

