How to uninstall Valorant in Episode 4

There might be times when players might feel that a game doesn’t seem fun at times, and the scenario doesn’t change for Valorant. Or, the users might think of uninstalling a game because they need to save some space on their system or uninstall it to install it properly.

Whatever the reason might be, the game can be easily uninstalled on one’s system, just like it was installed on it in the first place.

To speak of the process of uninstalling the procedure is quite simple and can be done without breaking a sweat. So, this article will guide users who don’t know how to uninstall Valorant from their system after installing it step by step.

Guide to uninstall Valorant

Step by step method to uninstall the game from the system without having any data left behind (Image via Riot Games)

Before uninstalling, a few things need to be clarified to the player. Uninstalling will not delete any player data, and will remain the account will remain the same as it is a live-service game and save data doesn’t interfere locally on the system.

With that being said, the following are the steps to uninstall Valorant on one’s system effortlessly:

Step 1: Make sure the game is not running, and Vanguard is turned off. If Vanguard is not turned off, it can be done by going to the system tray and right-click on the Vanguard to exit it.

Step 2: Go to the Windows Taskbar Search and look for “Add or Remove Program” by searching it. After a gear logo with “Add or Remove Program” shows up, click on it and open the settings.

Step 3: After the “Add or Remove Program” tab opens up, users need to scroll down and look for “Riot Vanguard” and uninstall it from the system. Once Riot Vanguard is uninstalled, the next up is the game itself.

Step 4: Users need to scroll further down to look for Valorant and uninstall it. This will delete all the local files required and uninstall the game completely.

If the steps are followed correctly, players can uninstall the game properly and have no data left behind by the game.

