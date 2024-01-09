How to update GPU driver for Valorant using Nvidia GeForce Experience (2024)?

Valorant, like most modern titles, depends on the correct GPU drivers on the system to run without any issues. Almost all GPU manufacturers offer highly interactive applications like Nvidia’s GeForce Experience that can help you download and install the latest drivers. Despite its ease of access, you might wonder how to manually check if your PC is running the latest software.

As the name suggests, Nvidia GeForce Experience is a proprietary application by Nvidia and can only be used to update their GPUs. It has become crucial software for almost all PCs that utilize Team Green’s hardware, making it drastically easier to stay up-to-date whenever a new driver is released.

Let us take a look at how you can update the GPU driver for Valorant using Nvidia GeForce Experience.

How to install latest GPU driver with Nvidia GeForce Experience for Valorant?

Nvidia GeForce Experience Drivers tab (Image via Nvidia)

Here is a step-by-step guide that you can utilize to check for, download, and install the latest graphics driver for Valorant.

Turn on your PC and let it load all the background applications.

You will need to search the PC for “GeForce Experience” and open the app. If you do not have the app, download its installer file from the official website.

You can then log into the app using any method to access its functions.

Once you enter the correct credentials, the home screen will load.

On the top ribbon, there will be two options on the left. Click on “Drivers” to visit the second page.

If the app detects a new driver, it will prompt you to download it. Otherwise, you can click the “Check For Updates” option to run a fresh scan manually.

Whenever a new driver update is available, you can download it on your PC through this screen and then install it.

Even though the app allows you to customize, it is best to select “Express Installation” so that the driver can install it with the recommended settings.

The app will complete the installation in the background and notify you when the process is complete.

It is important to note that you might lose your display output for a short time when the driver is installed. However, this is normal as the software refreshes to provide you with the new improvements. Therefore, we recommend not running Valorant or other games during the driver installation, as it can hinder the overall gameplay performance.

Seasoned users prefer accessing the official website to download and install drivers themselves instead of depending on apps like Nvidia GeForce Experience. While there is no inherent problem with such an approach, you must understand the risks that follow alongside this method. Incorrect installation could make your hardware fail and make it difficult for you to recover without professional help.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.