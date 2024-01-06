When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 7 Act 3?

Valorant competitive queue for Episode 7 Act 3 is ending soon, and players have undoubtedly had a blast seeing the wave of changes that were implemented with its release. With the launch of Episode 7 Act 3, the game saw the debut of a new Duelist, ISO, who carried an interesting kit featuring abilities such as a bulletproof wall, a 1v1 arena, and bullet-absorbing armor, amongst others.

Other agents, such as Cypher, saw a tremendous boost in his pick rate as he got layered with buffs in this act. There have been other highlights, which include the seasonal night market coming in with its presents, lustrous and aesthetic new cosmetics, and many more.

That said, with Episode 8 right around the corner, it's time to wrap up and wait patiently as Riot unveils the upcoming act.

Valorant competitive queue end date (Episode 7 Act 3)

The server closing time for the Valorant competitive queue in Episode 7 Act 3 will differ per your region. Depending on where you live, you can expect the upcoming update for Episode 8 Act 1 to roll out on January 9, 2024, or January 10, 2024. You can refer to this list for region-specific timings:

Pacific Time (PT): The competitive queue will conclude on January 9, 2024, at 4 pm.

You can continue with your competitive queue as long as you have access to the start prompt in the game. If you happen to be in-game when the maintenance starts its course during Episode 7 Act 3, you needn't worry, as the servers will only shut down after all players finish their ongoing games.

What can we expect from Valorant Episode 8 Act 1?

With the launch of Episode 8 Act 1, players will find themselves with a brand-new Battle pass, a newly shuffled Valorant map pool, a competitive reset, and more.

A fresh Valorant competitive queue will be up and running with the launch of the new episode, and players can expect the following maps to be in rotation:

Icebox

Lotus

Ascent

Sunset

Breeze

Bind

Split

New changes for Lotus and Icebox have also been teased by developers, leading to numerous speculations regarding the map design. You will also receive a weapon charm indicating the highest rank you have achieved by grinding the Valorant competitive queue in Episode 7.

