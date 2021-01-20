How to use Yoru's Dimensional Drift to scout out enemy locations in Valorant

Valorant's Episode Two saw the introduction of Yoru, the latest duelist to join the fray.

The Japanese native boasts an arsenal consisting of abilities that allows Yoru to play extremely fast. He has the ability to takedown unsuspecting opponents even before they realize what hit them.

Yoru sketch from Valorant. pic.twitter.com/9Vo1Lo8LSY — Anson Tan 🐸 (@AnsonArtomica) January 12, 2021

However, Redditor u/UKarmy03 recently posted a clip on the r/Valorant subreddit, which delves into an entirely different aspect of Yoru's ultimate.

According to the clip posted by u/UKarmy03, players can actually use Yoru's Dimensional Drift ultimate ability to gather information for their team. Previously, players were seen using Yoru's ultimate ability in an aggressive manner to take down unsuspecting opponents.

However, this recent revelation could tempt players to change Yoru's playstyle completely. The fast-paced Valorant duelist can very easily transition into an information-gathering yet invisible force in the arena.

Yoru's Dimensional Drift ability in Valorant

Yoru's Dimensional Drift ability in Valorant permits the agent to equip a mask that allows Yoru to see through dimensions. Pressing the fire hotkey with the mask equipped will drift the player into Yoru's dimension, rendering the agent invisible and invincible from enemies.

However, during the duration of Dimensional Drift, Yoru can move around the map and sneak up on unsuspecting opponents to take them down. Additionally, as revealed by u/UKarmy03, Yoru can also use his Dimensional Drift ability as a scouting tool instead of a hunting tool.

Well that's one way to use Yoru's ultimate in #VALORANT 😂pic.twitter.com/92O2SYrAIE — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) January 18, 2021

According to the clip, Yoru can activate his invisible state and move around the map to see where enemies are hiding. However, players need to ensure proper communication with other players on the team before executing the scouting strategy.

Once everyone on the team is on the same page, Yoru can simply activate his Dimensional Drift ultimate ability and scout the map. Once Yoru spots an enemy, they can simply tell their team about the same.

This is important, as enemies revealed by Yoru during his Dimensional Drift ability do not show up on the minimap. This means that Yoru must communicate with the rest of his team to scout out as many enemies as possible during the nine second duration of his ability.

Players who are unable to communicate vocally on Valorant, can always use the ping feature to notify their teammates about hiding enemies. However, the ping option can often be confusing or easy-to-miss. It is hence recommended that players use proper voice communication while attempting to execute this strategy.

I spiffed it up a bit from the rushed version I posted on Insta,, but here's the full Yoru vs. Jett piece I've done! #wwFestArt #ValorantArt #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/WDhKwxd04G — Ashe 🦇 (@MxnstrAshe) January 15, 2021

With that said, it remains to be seen how Yoru's Dimensional Drift ability is used by professional players in Riot Games' sponsored Valorant tournaments.