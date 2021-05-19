Hyderabad Nawabs defeat Mumbai Aces 2-1 on Day 40 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 40 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured some nail-biting gameplay as Hyderabad Nawabs pulled off a convincing 2-1 series win over Mumbai Aces.

Previously, on Day 18 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, Mumbai Aces came out on top with a 2-1 series victory against Hyderabad Nawabs. It started with a neck-to-neck battle between the two teams but ended in two consecutive stomps.

This time too, the series started similarly, as the scoreline for the first match was 15-17, as the Aces managed to snatch victory. But in quick succession, the Nawabs grabbed the remaining two games to seal the series in their favor.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 40 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the two teams through the map veto process were:

Ascent

Icebox

Haven

Maps selected for the Day 40 series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Mumbai Aces (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 1: Ascent

The first match was played on Ascent, where one of the most nail-biting matches of this Skyesports Valorant League took place.

Hyderabad started on the defender’s side, winning the first round. But Mumbai was reacted swiftly, and by the end of the seventh round, the scoreline was 2-5 in their favor.

Building on this momentum and dropping only one more round in the first half, the Aces ended with a staggering 3-9 lead. However, the Nawabs were not ready to give up a free win just yet.

Going into the second half of this Valorant match, Hyderabad made a comeback, winning three consecutive rounds to push the scoreline to 6-9. Mumbai then went ahead to secure match point, but Hyderabad made yet another comeback, winning three straight games to secure overtime.

Both the teams traded rounds among each other to push the game to a fourth overtime. But in the end, Mumbai took away two consecutive matches and the first game 15-17.

Scorecard of Match 1 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 2: Icebox

After some stunning displays in the first match, Valorant fans expected a similar bout from game two as well. But to everyone’s surprise, the excitement of the Mumbai fans was short-lived.

With Tejas “Rite2Ace” Sawant and Agneya “Marzil” Koushik in the driving seat, Hyderabad dominated the first half to take a 0-12 lead. Never in the tournament has this a team single-handedly won every single round in one half.

The second half started with Mumbai securing two consecutive rounds. But the Nawabs quickly stoped them in the tracks and secured a 2-13 victory in game 2 of this Skyesports Valorant League series.

Scorecard of Match 2 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 3: Haven

The final and decider match was played in Haven. The game started familiarly, as Hyderabad racked up two quick rounds in the beginning. But Mumbai swiftly replied and secured three consecutive games to secure a 2-3 scoreline.

From there, both teams traded round wins until the Nawabs finally pulled through to secure the first half 7-5.

The second half started with Hyderabad dominant as they won five consecutive rounds to set up match point. After some futile struggle from Mumbai, who won two more games, the Nawabs bagged the round and the series with a convincing 13-7 scoreline.

Scorecard of Match 3 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Points table after day 40 matches

Hyderabad secured two points with this series victory, climbing a spot in the Skyesports Valorant League points table to third and leapfrogging Delhi Dragons.

Mumbai, however, is still stuck in the sixth position, right below Kolkata Tridents, who they trail by 0.5 points.