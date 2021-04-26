Mumbai Aces defeated Hyderabad Nawabs 2-1 on day 18 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021; mid-season transfer window open now

On day 18 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, Hyderabad Nawabs and Mumbai Aces, placed 3 and 4 respectively in the points table, clashed against each other.

Mumbai Aces won the series 2-1 continuing their momentum from yesterday where they put an end to Rajasthan Strikers' winning streak.

Following the map veto process today, the Valorant maps that were chosen for today’s series were:

Haven

Ascent

Bind

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 18 Match recap

Map 1: Haven

Hyderabad Nawabs looked comfortable and seemed almost certain to take away the first map of the series as they were leading 9-5 against Mumbai Aces. But Mumbai stepped up their game, took the match to match point and won 13-11 at the end.

Both teams displayed some amazing Valorant skill. They executed their strategy well and there were spurs of individual skills as well. Rite2Ace was amazing on his signature Sova. Mumbai’s Strixx topped the kill chart on his Jett with 24 kills.

Map 2: Ascent

Mumbai Aces started the map well with 2-0, but their over-aggressive playstyle backfired as Hyderabad Nawab held their angles masterfully, shutting Mambai’s aggression down. Even though the match was 4-3 in favor of Mumbai Aces at one point, they were unable to win a single round from that point onwards. Hyderabad Nawabs dominantly won the map with a 13-4 score.

Hellff stood out as Reyna scoring 21 kills, with Vibhor and Rite2Ace not far behind, both having 18 kills respectively. Mumbai Aces looked truly distraught in front of them in the second map.

Map 3: Bind

Mumbai Aces picked three duelists in the third map, which seemed a bit odd since their over-aggression cost them the second map. They picked Reyna, Jett, and Raze along with Sova and Omen. But they defended really well against Hyderabad Nawabs who thought they had the advantage to push into Mumbai’s triple duelist lineup. But this thought process cost them the map as Mumbai Aces held the crossfires really well.

Mumbai won the map 13-5. Binks and Strixx topped the kill chart with their Raze and Jett respectively. Fa2 played a crucial role with his Omen as well.

Points Table after Day 18

The points table did not witness any changes as Hyderabad Nawabs stayed at the 3rd place only 0.5 points ahead of Mumbai Aces, although Hyderabad have played one match less.

Mid-season transfer window in Valorant Skyesports League 2021

After 17 days of great Valorant matches, Skyesports Valorant League 2021 has reached its mid-season. And with that, the transfer window is now open for the eight teams to shuffle or transfer players. It will be interesting to observe how teams look after shuffling players.