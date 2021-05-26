Hyderabad Nawabs secure their position in playoffs as they clean sweep Delhi Dragons on Day 48 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 48 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a nail-biting start to the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Delhi Dragons, which ended in a clean sweep as Delhi Dragons forfeited their final game.

This series was extremely important for both Hyderabad Nawabs and Delhi Dragons, as the results decided whether or not they qualify for the upcoming playoffs of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Points table before the day 48 series of the Skyesports League 2021 (Image via Skyesports League)

The series started out in a competitive manner as both teams fought hard and fast to secure victory. After Hyderabad secured the first two games, Delhi Dragons forfeited and Hyderabad took the series 3-0.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 48 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Maps chosen for the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Delhi Dragons (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Bind

Both teams started on equal footing as they traded rounds to keep the score tied to 2-2. From there on, Delhi Dragons pulled through to secure the first half with a 7-5 lead.

Going into the second half, Delhi Dragons continued the momentum and made the score up to 11-6. However, to Delhi’s absolute disdain, Hyderabad Nawabs made an unbelievable comeback by winning seven consecutive rounds and securing the first game in their favor with a 11-13 final score.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Delhi Dragons (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Ascent

With the qualification for the playoffs on the line, Delhi Dragons looked to give it their all into this game. With this determination, Delhi drew first blood and secured two consecutive rounds to make the score 0-2. But Hyderabad quickly retaliated and secured the first half in their name with a 7-5 lead.

Delhi Dragons started the second half with another two consecutive round victories to tie the score at 7-7. From there, Hyderabad racked up a lead that quickly got shut down by Delhi to another tie at 10-10.

From there, the Valorant match was even, as both teams secured two rounds each to take the game to overtime. Hyderabad Nawabs pulled through magnificently as they won both rounds, securing both the game and the Valorant series with a 14-12 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Delhi Dragons (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

Already losing the series and their last chance to qualify for the playoffs, the heart-broken Valorant roster of Delhi Dragons chose to forfeit the game, gifting a 3-0 series victory to Hyderabad Nawabs.

Points table after day 48 series

With this victory secured, Delhi Dragons had no more options to increase their points as they were stuck in 5th position. The final two teams qualifying for the Valorant playoffs are Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs.