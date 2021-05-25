Kolkata Tridents clean sweep Mumbai Aces on Day 46 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 46 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a clean sweep as Kolkata Tridents dominated Mumbai Aces in a 3-0 series victory.

Since the Tridents started the tournament weakly, winning every single series has become a necessity for them. After defeating Rajasthan Strikers yesterday, they were up against the Aces, looking to secure another victory.

Kolkata needed to win the series while securing as many points as possible. Using that determination, they dominated Mumbai to secure a 3-0 victory.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 46 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Ascent

Bind

Icebox

Maps for the series between Kolkata Tridents and Mumbai Aces (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 1: Ascent

The first game was played in Ascent as Kolkata started on the attackers’ side. The initial stages of the first half were even as both teams traded victories until the score read 3-3. From there, the Tridents pulled through and secured a sizable 3-9 lead to end the first half.

After only dropping the 15th round in the second half, Kolkata secured the first Valorant game 4-13.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Mumbai Aces (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 2: Bind

The second game of the series was played on Bind. It started similarly, with both teams giving an even fight until Kolkata seized their moment to secure an 8-4 lead.

Going into the second half, the Tridents notched four consecutive rounds to bring up match point. After dropping two straight games to Mumbai, they finally secured that last victory, securing the series with a 13-6 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Mumbai Aces (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 3: Icebox

The third and final Valorant game of the series took place in Icebox as Kolkata looked to go the extra mile for the additional points. They went big, claiming the first half with a dominating 2-10 lead.

The second half saw similar domination as the Tridents quickly clinched three straight rounds to notch a 3-0 series victory against Mumbai.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Mumbai Aces (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Points table after Day 46

The leaderboard after Day 46 at the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

After securing this Valorant series, Kolkata Tridents move up the third position in the points table. Their chances in the upcoming playoffs still depend on their next series against Hyderabad Nawabs.