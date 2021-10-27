“I have no clue what the team situation is going to be”: G2 Valorant star nukkye on current roster status

The G2 Esports Valorant roster might be in some deep waters, as recently, Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas revealed that all is not well in the squad.

In a recent stream, nukkye opened up about some issues taking place behind the scenes. When questioned by one viewer on the current status of the roster, he stated:

“I have no clue what the team situation is going to be. If certain people stay on the team, I’m not going to play with them. A certain person.”

Lembo @Lembo006 La situación en G2 no parece muy buena, especialmente por este clip de Nukkye:📺 "A lo mejor el año que viene seré creador de contenido"

😱 "Si cierta persona continúa en el equipo no querré jugar con ellos"Ahora lo comentaré en la previa, pero preocupante cuanto menos... La situación en G2 no parece muy buena, especialmente por este clip de Nukkye:📺 "A lo mejor el año que viene seré creador de contenido"

😱 "Si cierta persona continúa en el equipo no querré jugar con ellos"Ahora lo comentaré en la previa, pero preocupante cuanto menos... https://t.co/teRkcxPp7e

While nukkye deleted the Twitch clip right after, it, unfortunately, got taped by an audience member and circulated on social media platforms. The Valorant community weighed in on their thoughts of the current roster situation there.

There seems to be a lot of tension within the G2 Valorant ranks, as nukkye went as far as to say that:

“Maybe next year I’ll be a content creator. Who knows? We’ll see how life goes. Maybe I’m going to retire from esports fully. You never know.”

Is the G2 Valorant roster going to disband?

G2 nukkye @nukkye Rough day today, I guess not ment to be yet.. sorry Rough day today, I guess not ment to be yet.. sorry

G2 Esports was the most dominant European Valorant team last year, winning every competition they took part in.

However, 2021 was a different ball game for the org, and from the very get-go, they had mixed results domestically and in international events.

This was one of the reasons why their Valorant roster went for a complete overhaul in June, keeping only Óscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho from the original lineup.

They soon got through the VCT Stage 3 Challengers and were quite impressive during the Masters event in Berlin, where they reached the semi-finals.

However, there was a steep decline in their recent performances, and G2 could not qualify for the Valorant Champions, set to take place later this year.

Champions is set to be the most prominent international Valorant event yet, but G2 failed to book their tickets for it as they placed third to Team Liquid and Guild Esports during the EMEA last-chance qualifiers.

It will be pretty interesting to see how the G2 Esports Valorant roster lines up in the future. The team is supposed to play at the Red Bull Home Ground #2 event, a four-day LAN event from November 4 to 7.

Edited by Ravi Iyer