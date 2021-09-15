“We learn from our losses and we fix all mistakes”: G2 Valorant pro Nukkye after losing to Sentinels

G2 Esports will get another chance to take revenge on Sentinels on 15 September 2021, in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Sentinels vs G2 Esports was one of the most hyped matches of VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin’s Group Stage. Both teams faced each other in a best-of-three series format, where G2 Esports was able to defeat Sentinels in the second map, Icebox. This took them to the last map, Haven. However, they failed to grab a win.

Both Valorant teams, G2 Esports and Sentinels will face off again in their upcoming match. Following that, G2 Esports’ Nukkye spoke about how the team is planning to take revenge in their rematch against Sentinels.

G2 Esports’ Valorant pro Nukkye discussesrevenge on Sentinels in VCT Masters Berlin

In a post-match press conference, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports asked G2 Esports' professional Valorant player, Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas, if the fans can witness similar domination over Sentinels on all the maps, as revenge.

To that, Nukkye answered,

“I think so yes because we are going to change all the things. For us, it is always one thing that we learn from our losses and we fix all mistakes. So I look at it as a possible thing. Everyone is positive about it in the team. We are going to fix it and we will try our best to go out of the group stage.”

Even though, G2 Esports lost, they gave a tough competition to the unbeaten champions of VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. It will be interesting to see if the team can come back stronger in the upcoming bout and dominate all the maps, similar to the way they conquered Icebox in their last match.

Group D is the only selection to have a double-round robin format. Sentinels and G2 Esports will have another chance to fight in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Their high-profile rematch, on Wednesday, will be scintillating to watch.

