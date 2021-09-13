"Our individual mistakes on Haven cost us the game against Sentinels": G2 Valorant pro Nukkye

Sentinels defeated G2 Esports last night in a Group D tie at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The two teams faced each other in a best-of-three series and fans witnessed a thrilling encounter between the two rivals on the biggest stage of Valorant.

In the post-match press-conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked G2 Esports' Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas what went wrong for them in final map that Sentinels able to take the tie in a dominating fashion. In response to that, Nukkye said:

"They won the Pistol rounds which is very important in the Haven map. I think if we were able to get a few more rounds in our attack then we could come back easier as you've seen we managed to take some quick rounds in our defense. But it was not enough."

Pointing out the mistakes made by them in the match Nukkye said:

"We've made a lot of individual mistakes. We failed to take trade and Sentinels took the advantages of our mistakes properly and won the game."

Sentinels was unbeaten in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. The defending champions hadn't dropped a single map at the Masters before going into the match against G2 Esports. G2 Esports gave a taste of the first map defeat at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters event to its North American opposition, but wasn't able to take the game into account.

Sentinels beat G2 Esports to kickstart its journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Sentinels came to Berlin as the defending champion to retain its throne for one more time. It was bunched in the same group with EMEA's G2 Esports, Korea's F4Q and SEA's Bren Esports.

However, after Bren Esports' disqualification from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, Riot has decided to shuffle the format of the group. Group-D matches will be played in a double-round robin format, while the other groups in the tournament will be following the double-elimination method.

Sentinels kickstarted its campaign with a best-of-three tie against G2 Esports last night. The world champions won their first game of the tournament with a 2-1 scoreline. Sentinels took the lead in the series by winning the first map on Split with a 13-6 scoreline.

G2 Esports responded quickly by taking the second map on Icebox with a 13-8 scoreline. However, Sentinels won the final map on Haven with a 13-8 scoreline, taking the series in its favor and maintaining its unbeaten run in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters.

Sentinels started the final map in a dominating fashion. It was completely one-sided in the first half as the North American side won 11 rounds in its defense. G2 Esports managed to take seven rounds in the second half to make it a more competitive final scoreline.

After the day-3 of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, Sentinels is currently leading the Group-D table. Meanwhile, G2 Esports and F4Q are in second and third place respectively.

However, G2 Esports will surely try to take its revenge in the return leg of the fixture on September 15. The match will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 9.30 pm IST.

Edited by Ashish Yadav