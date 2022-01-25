"I'm officially benched from G2": Valorant professional Mixwell will be looking for other options ahead of VCT 2022

G2 has performed quite well in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Challengers recently. However, in an effort to improve chemistry, the team tweaked its roster and benched Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas Colocho.

G2's decision to bench its in-game leader no doubt comes as a huge surprise to its fans.

G2 m1xwell @Mixwell I'm officially benched from G2.



I have permission to search for options and I'm open to any offers.



For more information, please contact G2's Valorant Esports Manager @knok1 (zygimantas.krisciunas@g2esports.com) I'm officially benched from G2.I have permission to search for options and I'm open to any offers.For more information, please contact G2's Valorant Esports Manager @knok1 (zygimantas.krisciunas@g2esports.com)

After all the players from the initial G2 line-up made their departure last year, Mixwell was the only legacy player who stayed with the team.

G2 Mixwell announces his benching after Valorant 2022 Challenger 1

The European giant’s unsatisfactory performance is something that was apparent when they had a difficult time during the VCT 2021 EMEA Stage 2 Playoffs. That disappointment led to the team cutting the prospects of playing in the Reykjavik Masters, which can certainly be considered a lost opportunity.

Following that loss, G2 released multiple players from its roster back in June 2021, including: Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks, Patryk “Patittek” Fabrowski, and Aleksander “Zeek” Zygmunt.

G2 Esports @G2esports



Today, we part ways with It's been fun.Today, we part ways with @G2Patitek , @G2ardiis, and @G2zeek. Best of luck boys, we'll see you on the server It's been fun. Today, we part ways with @G2Patitek, @G2ardiis, and @G2zeek. Best of luck boys, we'll see you on the server 👊 https://t.co/Gd6UNzciA5

Coming to the present, even though the team had qualified for Valorant Challengers 1, G2 was looking for yet another roster change. It was during this reshuffling that Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas Colocho was chosen to be benched. As per the player himself, G2 has permitted him to search for other teams while he is benched.

G2 m1xwell @Mixwell



Thank you for your support I was the last man remaining from the initial lineup that started everything.Thank you for your support #G2ARMY I was the last man remaining from the initial lineup that started everything. Thank you for your support #G2ARMY

Mixwell no doubt enjoyed his stay during the entire tenure at G2 and plenty of productive outings. Despite his benching, the 26-year-old thanked fans of G2 Esports in his recent tweet, which led to many of them feeling disappointed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where the professional will be heading next, following his benching, is not yet known. But given his credentials and terrific performances in Valorant tournaments in the past, it's fair to say he will find a new home before long.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee