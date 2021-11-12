“I will do whatever it takes to be one of the best out there” - Valorant star SkRossi shows resolve

The Indian Valorant scene has grown considerably in a short period of time and continues to inspire the next generation to take interest in the globally established industry.

SkRossi from the Indian professional team Global Esports plays the role of a harbinger in the nation’s esports landscape. The Indian professional continues to show his potential in the game and has also gained a lot of attention from players all around the globe.

Before joining the Valorant esports scene, SkRossi used to represent Counter-Strike Global Offensive. When Valorant first arrived in India, players were given the choice of either sticking to the old ways or taking the chance to be part of a new age.

SkRossi’s mentality of taking risks and being confident led him to a goldmine of opportunities after he switched to Valorant.

Valorant professional SkRossi wants to keep improving

Despite the disheartening defeat in the Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, SkRossi still managed to keep his morale up. He also received a huge amount of support not only from Indian fans, but also many Valorant esports enthusiasts in the world.

skrossi @skrossigg I will do whatever it takes to be one of the best out there in Valorant no matter what and I'm confident I will I will do whatever it takes to be one of the best out there in Valorant no matter what and I'm confident I will

SkRossi did not see his loss in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers as a barrier. Instead, he perceived it as a hurdle that needs to be overcome. Showing his resolve to come back stronger, the Indian professional made a statement on Twitter:

“I’m confident I will”

Upon making this claim, the player has received a lot of positive feedback from his peers and well-wishers.

Harshal @harshaleps @skrossigg As Silco from #RiotXArcane said "Power doesn't come to those who are born with strength and intelligence, it comes to those who do anything to get it" @skrossigg As Silco from #RiotXArcane said "Power doesn't come to those who are born with strength and intelligence, it comes to those who do anything to get it"

With great resolve and support, any human being can reach their goal and SkRossi has them both. Not only are his fans eagerly waiting for him to make a notable debut on the global scene, but the entire Indian gaming landscape is behind him as well.

