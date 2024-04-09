icy's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jacob "icy" Lange, a highly regarded professional Valorant player hailing from the United States, has been garnering attention in the esports sphere owing to his exceptional gameplay. Representing G2 Esports, icy's achievements stem not just from his innate talent but also from his meticulously crafted settings and gear setup.

This comprehensive analysis looks into icy's Valorant settings for 2024, encompassing his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more, shedding light on how these components synergize to elevate his performance in the professional scene.

Note: All settings have been sourced from prosettings.net

G2 icy's Valorant settings in 2024

Here are icy's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.17

0.17 Scoped Sensitivity: 0.95

0.95 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 eDPI: 272

272 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary Color: White

White Crosshair Color Code: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outlines Opacity: 1

1 Outlines Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Inner Lines: Off

Off Outer Lines: Off

Crosshair Code

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;FFFFFFFF;s;0.762

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: V

V Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.888

0.888 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Mode: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

ZOWIE EC2-CW Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris

Monitor settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Premium Black eQualizer: 12

12 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

FPS 1 Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 7

7 Gamma: Gamma 3

Gamma 3 Color Temperature: User Define

User Define Red: 92

92 Green: 95

95 Blue: 100

100 AMA: High

His crosshair configuration, featuring a stark white color scheme with an outlined crosshair and a prominent center dot, streamlines target acquisition without cluttering the screen.

When it comes to map and video settings, icy adopts a balanced approach, opting for lower graphics quality to enhance fluid gameplay while retaining vital visual cues.

Icy's exceptional gameplay transcends mere settings, evident from his string of successes across diverse tournaments and leagues, including notable triumphs in B-Tier and C-Tier competitions, solidifying his status as a formidable contender in the Valorant esports arena.

His addition to G2 Esports injects depth and adaptability into the team. As he continues honing his skills and adapting to evolving meta strategies, icy remains a pivotal figure in the fiercely competitive Valorant scene, serving as a beacon of inspiration for budding players worldwide.