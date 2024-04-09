icy's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jacob "icy" Lange, a highly regarded professional Valorant player hailing from the United States, has been garnering attention in the esports sphere owing to his exceptional gameplay. Representing G2 Esports, icy's achievements stem not just from his innate talent but also from his meticulously crafted settings and gear setup.
This comprehensive analysis looks into icy's Valorant settings for 2024, encompassing his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more, shedding light on how these components synergize to elevate his performance in the professional scene.
Note: All settings have been sourced from prosettings.net
G2 icy's Valorant settings in 2024
Here are icy's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.17
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.95
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 272
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Primary Color: White
- Crosshair Color Code: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outlines Opacity: 1
- Outlines Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Inner Lines: Off
- Outer Lines: Off
Crosshair Code
0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;FFFFFFFF;s;0.762
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.888
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Mode: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris
Monitor settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 92
- Green: 95
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
His crosshair configuration, featuring a stark white color scheme with an outlined crosshair and a prominent center dot, streamlines target acquisition without cluttering the screen.
When it comes to map and video settings, icy adopts a balanced approach, opting for lower graphics quality to enhance fluid gameplay while retaining vital visual cues.
Icy's exceptional gameplay transcends mere settings, evident from his string of successes across diverse tournaments and leagues, including notable triumphs in B-Tier and C-Tier competitions, solidifying his status as a formidable contender in the Valorant esports arena.
His addition to G2 Esports injects depth and adaptability into the team. As he continues honing his skills and adapting to evolving meta strategies, icy remains a pivotal figure in the fiercely competitive Valorant scene, serving as a beacon of inspiration for budding players worldwide.