G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses - VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 on April 7, 2024, is the first match of Week 1 Day 2. Even though Evil Geniuses holds the world champion title, their present roster has about the same amount of experience on the international stage as their opponents in today's game.

Although there is not much riding on today's G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1, a win in the first series can help the teams gain momentum. It also puts them closer to winning the tournament, representing their region at Masters Shanghai, and potentially collecting three VCT Championship Points.

This article contains predictions, potential rosters, and live stream details for today's opening series at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1.

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Who will win the game?

Prediction

G2 Esports announced on April 5 that they have signed a new player, icy. One can assume that the lineup has not had much time to play together as a squad, so it would be unfair to expect a flawless showing from them today. That said, the roster is packed with highly talented players, who have the potential to match some of the best teams in the world.

Many fans might have been disappointed to see the Champions 2023-winning Evil Geniuses team break up, but the current squad is nothing to be trifled with. With jawgemo moving on to a more Duelist-based role and the able hands of Potter still guiding the team, they still have the potential to shine.

All things considered, today's G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 is skewed in the latter's favor, simply owing to the fact that the team has spent time together.

Recent results

Heading into the G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1, G2 Esports is on a W-L-W-L-W streak against KRU Esports, Evil Geniuses, KRU again, MIBR, and Sentinels, respectively.

Evil Geniuses will go into this match with an L-W-W-W-L streak. Of these, the first three games are from last season's Champions. In 2024, EG has only played against G2 and LOUD, winning the first and losing the second.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses have only played against each other once before during the Group C Winner's matchup. The latter came out on top that time.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Trent "trent" Cairns

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Jacob "icy" Lange

Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Vincent "Apoth" Le

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Nicholas "NaturE" Harrison (IGL)

Phat "supamen" Le

Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Where to watch G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses

The match will take place on April 7, 2024. The following are the region-based local start times for the VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 match featuring G2 and EG:

US (West): 2 pm PT

2 pm PT US (East): 5 pm ET

5 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 11 pm CET

11 pm CET India: 2:30 am IST (next day)

2:30 am IST (next day) Japan and Korea: 6 am KST (next day)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

A bunch of streamers and content creators will also be hosting watch parties for the match. You may tune into these if you enjoy additional insight and light banter.

