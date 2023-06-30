Inspiration behind Deadlock's design in Valorant

Valorant, the popular tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, continues to captivate players with its diverse cast of Agents, each bringing unique abilities and playstyles to the battlefield. Deadlock, the new Norwegian Sentinel, has quickly become a favorite among players due to her versatile utility and engaging gameplay.

This article delves into the inspiration behind Deadlock's design and explores the thought process of Valorant's game designer, Alexander Mistakidis, while creating it.

Valorant game designer Alexander Mistakidis explains inspiration behind new Agent Deadlock

Valorant News @ValorINTEL Riot Devs have revealed they took inspiration from the League of Legends Champion, 'Blitzcrank' when designing 'Deadlock' for VALORANT twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Riot Devs have revealed they took inspiration from the League of Legends Champion, 'Blitzcrank' when designing 'Deadlock' for VALORANT twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0fytswvbFD

When envisioning Deadlock, Mistakidis drew inspiration from the scorpion, a creature known for its stealth and lethal capabilities. He described the scorpion as a symbolic representation of the Agent, highlighting how she hides and springs into action, putting herself at risk, much like the arachnid.

This concept of risk and reward became a central theme in Deadlock's design, as Mistakidis aimed to create an Agent who could actively hold her ground on the battlefield with her utility.

In order to achieve this goal, Mistakidis looked to other characters and abilities in the gaming world for inspiration. One notable source of inspiration was Blitzcrank, a champion from the popular game League of Legends, who possesses a hook ability.

Mistakidis, being a fan of hook characters himself, wanted to recreate the thrill and tactical nature of hook abilities while ensuring it was well-suited for Valorant's gameplay mechanics. He said in this regard:

"As a player who loves playing hook characters like Blitzcrank in any game, I took it as a personal challenge to explore ways to bring the thrill of a hook ability while also ensuring that it was tactical."

As a result, Deadlock's ultimate ability, Annihilation, was born. This powerful ability allows the Agent to unleash a devastating hook that can reel in enemies, incapacitating them and creating opportunities for her team to secure kills.

Mistakidis wanted Annihilation to offer high-skill outplay opportunities for Deadlock players while remaining engaging for all participants. The ultimate serves as a dire defensive option, akin to a scorpion's venomous sting, to be used in critical situations.

Mistakidis said about Annihilation:

"My hope is that the Annihilation ability we landed with offers the high-skill outplay opportunities to Deadlock players while still being engaging for everyone involved."

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Agent Lead John Goscicki and Game Designer Alexander Mistakidis give an overview of @PlayVALORANT ’s newest Agent, Deadlock, and her abilities! Agent Lead John Goscicki and Game Designer Alexander Mistakidis give an overview of @PlayVALORANT’s newest Agent, Deadlock, and her abilities! https://t.co/bOEVWPrxr5

Beyond the hook ability, Deadlock's kit revolves around her utility and the ability to adapt her strategies based on information about her opponents. Mistakidis emphasized the importance of nimble audibility in gameplay, giving players the freedom to adjust their plays and tactics on the fly.

This agility is reflected in Deadlock's skill set, where her abilities allow her to restrain and eliminate enemies or protect herself and her teammates from imminent threats.

One particularly innovative aspect of Deadlock's design is her use of nanowire technology. Mistakidis envisioned the Agent deploying cutting-edge nanowire arrays to secure the battlefield and gain a tactical advantage.

These nanowires act as both defensive and offensive tools, providing Deadlock with the means to control the flow of combat and dictate the pace of engagements. This emphasis on advanced technology showcases Riot Games' commitment to pushing the boundaries of gameplay possibilities in Valorant.

Overall, the inspiration behind Deadlock's design in Valorant is a combination of the stealth and lethality of scorpions, the tactical thrill of hook abilities seen in other games, and the freedom to adapt and audibly strategize on the fly.

The development team at Riot Games sought to create an Agent who could actively hold her ground, using her utility in real-time rather than relying solely on pre-planned setups.

Deadlock's abilities and gameplay mechanics embody this vision, offering players an engaging and dynamic playstyle that rewards both skill and strategy.

As Valorant continues to evolve, it is clear that the design philosophy behind Agents like Deadlock showcases Riot Games' commitment to creating diverse and compelling gameplay experiences.

Deadlock's unique abilities and the inspiration behind her design add depth and excitement to the game, ensuring that players have a wide range of options to suit their preferred playstyles.

Whether players choose to embrace the role of the scorpion or find new ways to utilize her utility, Deadlock remains a testament to the creativity and innovation present in the world of Valorant.

