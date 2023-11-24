Is the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

Valorant skin enthusiasts were thrilled when Riot Games unveiled Sentinels of Light 2.0. Making its debut in Episode 3's patch 3.02, the initial Sentinels of Light collection, influenced by League of Legends, had already made an impact with its distinctive design. It wasn't just the mesmerizing skins that captivated fans, as they were equally drawn to the upgradable animations and attention-grabbing finisher.

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 collection is another example of Riot Games revamping a well-received bundle by introducing new weapon skins. This has become somewhat of a customary approach for the developer.

Despite the recurring nature of this practice, players may find themselves wondering if they should invest in this exclusive tier skin bundle. This is because both the design and animation are anticipated to closely mirror those of its predecessor.

This article discusses whether acquiring the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection in Valorant is worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How much does the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle cost in Valorant?

The price of the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is a crucial factor that could influence a player's decision to own the virtual cosmetics. If the cost proves to be excessively high, it's advisable to avoid such expenses. Nevertheless, certain skins justify their price tags.

This bundle is attainable for 8,700 VP, with individual weapon skins priced at 2,175 VP each. Notably, the melee skin holds a unique value of 4,350 VP.

In addition to the weapon skins, players have the option to acquire the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy for 475 VP. Player cards and sprays are also available, priced at 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively.

The Sentinels of Light skin collection features Valorant skins in the Exclusive tier. Exclusive skins are excluded from the Valorant night market and are never subject to discounts. They can only be purchased at full price.

If the complete bundle is currently beyond your budget, individual skins can be bought separately from the store later on. The noteworthy advantage of purchasing the complete bundle now is the inclusion of the melee skin at no additional cost.

What special effects does the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection in Valorant have?

Sentinels of Light 2.0 will showcase identical variations, visual effects, upgrades, animations, and iconic finishing moves as its initial release. It will retain the same signature solid shooting experience, complemented by a distinctive floating jade design incorporated into each featured weapon.

The jade crystals incorporated into the design will exhibit dynamic reactions during reloads, inspections, and shooting flare animations. However, these intricacies, though present, may go unnoticed amid the intensity of a competitive ranked match.

Fans frequently seek visually appealing knife skins to personalize their inventories, elevating the desirability of these coveted items.

The newly introduced Relic Stone Daggers melee skin in the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle introduces a dual-wielding style melee that is arguably the finest in Valorant to date. The animation sequences for equipping and striking with these daggers set them apart from other knife skins in the game, ensuring that the Relic Stone Daggers live up to expectations.

Conclusion: Buy but think twice

Riot Games has introduced sequel bundles with consistent designs and animations to maintain synergy, but Sentinels of Light 2.0 lacks the vibrancy found in bundles like Reaver 2.0 and Oni 2.0.

The new collection appears monotonous and uninspiring, especially when considering the lackluster weapon selections for Shorty and Spectre, among others, and no new color variants. Fans are also left disappointed because the bundle excludes skins for widely used weapons like Ghost, Guardian, or Marshal.

However, amid these drawbacks, the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle does offer a glimmer of hope with the dual-wielding Relic Stone Daggers. If you have a particular fondness for the aesthetic of dual-wielding melee skins, this one is currently worth considering.

For the majority of Valorant players, including newcomers to Riot Games' character-based FPS, it is advisable to wait for the release of other 2.0 bundles featuring community-favorite skins such as Araxys and Prelude to Chaos.