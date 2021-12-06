Is steel going to T1? What is known about the Valorant IGL's departure from 100 Thieves

The latest Valorant news coming from 100 Thieves is that the roster has parted ways with its former in-game leader, steel, as it continues rebuilding for VCT 2022. Having missed out on qualifying for the Valorant Champions 2021, the American organization has been going through a roster reshuffle.

Envy's loss at the Berlin Masters meant that 100T had to go through the Last Chance Qualifier to get to the Championship.

100T had a good run in the tournament, but Rise defeated it in the upper bracket final. Suffering elimination at the hands of Cloud9 Blue sent it to the lower bracket final and put the team out of contention for that spot.

steel parting ways with 100T and what the future may hold for the Valorant player

In the official statement, 100 Thieves announced:

As we continue to retool our VALORANT roster, we are announcing the transfer of @JoshNissan from 100 Thieves, effective immediately.

Steel's leadership throughout this year was extremely appreciated, and we look forward to watching him compete in his next chapter. As we continue to retool our VALORANT roster, we are announcing the transfer of @JoshNissan from 100 Thieves, effective immediately.

steel is an erstwhile CS: GO tactician who joined 100T in September 2020. His last match with the outfit was back at the Berlin Masters, where 100T managed to reach the semifinals. A top 4 finish was not enough for the team to snatch a spot at the year-end Championship though.

steel was benched by 100T near the end of September 2021. The player himself announced that he is not done competing and will be returning for the 2022 VCT season.

I'm not done as a competitor, not even close, and I'll be returning for the 2022 VCT season.

Earlier in November, there were rumors that T1 was trying to sign steel to take over the role of the in-game leader. Now that 100T has officially confirmed that steel is leaving, other teams might line up to snatch the veteran for their rosters.

Changes that 100 Thieves made to its roster in the recent past

Recently, 100 Thieves has made a number of reshuffles - parting ways with FrosT, dicey and b0i. Releasing steel from his contract has been the latest of these changes. The current active roster is as follows:

Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Johann "seven" Hernandez

It remains to be seen where steel lands and if 100T makes any further changes before the start of VCT 2022.

