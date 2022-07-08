Jinggg Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Since the release of Valorant in 2020, Riot has tried to establish a competitive scene around the game. The game has also managed to make an impact on a global level with regard to several regions associated with the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit.

The constant efforts of the publisher have helped many regions to grow exponentially over the years, and APAC is one of those regions. The growth of Valorant esports in this region has also helped some young talents showcase their skills in front of the whole world; Wang Jing Jie, aka Jinggg, is one of them. He is currently with Singapore side Paper Rex.

The youngster has already represented his region in two international LAN events and is ready to increase the number to three after participating in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.

Jinggg is also one of the fan favorites, and players love to emulate his playstyle and settings in the game. In this article, players will learn about Jinggg's in-game settings and equipment that helps him stay at the top of the game.

Jinggg's Valorant settings may help you perform better

All the data about Jinggg's in-game settings and equipment is collected from the prosettings.net website.

Many players support Paper Rex's Jinggg for his aggressive and flashy gameplay. Here are his in-game settings and equipment:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.2

0.2 eDPI: 320

320 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.947

0.947 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12

FinalMouse Starlight-12 Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC components

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Jinggg's Valorant career

Jinggg started his Valorant career at the end of 2020, following the release of the game. Initially, he was playing it for fun with his friends and then started to participate in several events. His performances caught the eye of many, and Team SMG signed him to their squad in June 2021. A few months later, Paper Rex approached him, and Jinggg proceeded to join them. Since then, he has been playing under Paper Rex's banner.

Paper Rex has won two APAC Challengers, and Jinggg has been an integral part of the squad. He also displayed an impressive performance in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik and helped his team finish in the top four of the event.

