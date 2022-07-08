Jinggg Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Since the release of Valorant in 2020, Riot has tried to establish a competitive scene around the game. The game has also managed to make an impact on a global level with regard to several regions associated with the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit.
The constant efforts of the publisher have helped many regions to grow exponentially over the years, and APAC is one of those regions. The growth of Valorant esports in this region has also helped some young talents showcase their skills in front of the whole world; Wang Jing Jie, aka Jinggg, is one of them. He is currently with Singapore side Paper Rex.
The youngster has already represented his region in two international LAN events and is ready to increase the number to three after participating in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.
Jinggg is also one of the fan favorites, and players love to emulate his playstyle and settings in the game. In this article, players will learn about Jinggg's in-game settings and equipment that helps him stay at the top of the game.
Jinggg's Valorant settings may help you perform better
All the data about Jinggg's in-game settings and equipment is collected from the prosettings.net website.
Many players support Paper Rex's Jinggg for his aggressive and flashy gameplay. Here are his in-game settings and equipment:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.2
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.947
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC components
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Jinggg's Valorant career
Jinggg started his Valorant career at the end of 2020, following the release of the game. Initially, he was playing it for fun with his friends and then started to participate in several events. His performances caught the eye of many, and Team SMG signed him to their squad in June 2021. A few months later, Paper Rex approached him, and Jinggg proceeded to join them. Since then, he has been playing under Paper Rex's banner.
Paper Rex has won two APAC Challengers, and Jinggg has been an integral part of the squad. He also displayed an impressive performance in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik and helped his team finish in the top four of the event.