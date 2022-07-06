5 players with the highest first blood percentage in attack who qualified for VCT Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will start this weekend. Top teams and players from around the globe will be competing in the event.

It is no secret that all the teams competing in the upcoming Masters were among the best in their regional Challengers, and some players have garnered quite some attention because of their aggressive playstyle.

Most aggressive players of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

In a game like Valorant, an early kill early can decide a round. An early kill can also help a team secure a site. Hence, first blood ratings are indeed a valuable stat in the world of Valorant. Here are the top five players with the highest percentage of first bloods who will be competing in the VCT Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen. All the statistics were taken from the recently concluded regional Challengers.

BuZz (DRX)

DRX's Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is currently the most aggressive player in the world. The Korean plays mainly with Chamber. Other than that, he at times plays with Killjoy.

Despite using a Sentinel Agent in most games, BuZz has a whopping 71.2% first bloods percentage in attack. If he is able to replicate this performance in the Copenhagen Masters, DRX will surely dominate the event.

f0rsaken (Paper Rex)

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto is one of the best players from the APAC region. His performance caught the eyes of many in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The player continued his explosive form in Stage 2 and helped his team win the APAC Stage 2 Challengers recently.

f0rsaken usually plays as the primary Duelist (Jett, Neon, or Yoru) for his team. However, he does play Chamber on certain maps. With 66.1% first bloods in attack in the recent APAC Stage 2 Challengers, it is safe to say f0rsaken is one of the best in the world. His aggressive playstyle will be instrumental for his team in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters.

Meteor (Northeption)

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O is one of the most aggressive players in the Japanese Valorant scene. The South Korean player is currently playing Valorant for the Japanese side Northeption and is one of the prime reasons behind their success in the Japan Stage 2 Challengers.

Meteor mostly plays with Jett, Neon, and Chamber, depending upon his team's strategy. He recorded a 64.2% first blood percentage in attack in the recent Japan Stage 2 Challengers. If he is able to repeat it in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the Japanese side might become a force to reckon with.

Alfajer (Fnatic)

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder is the only EMEA player in the top five. The player joined Fnatic ahead of the Stage 2 Challengers and played exceptionally well, helping his new team win their first-ever EMEA Challengers title.

Alfaze is one of the most versatile players on his team. However, he mostly plays with Raze, Viper, and Killjoy. The player had 63.9% first bloods in attack in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. If he can transfer these numbers to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, Fnatic might just win the title.

Jinggg (Paper Rex)

Jinggg is another Paper Rex's player on this list. Wang Jing Jie, aka Jinggg, is one of the youngest and most destructive players from the APAC region. Jinggg and f0rsaken's deadly duo is the prime reason behind Paper Rex's recent success.

Jinggg usually plays as a secondary duelist for his team. He mostly plays with Reyna, Raze, Chamber, and Sage. The player has 63.2% first blood in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

There are some other big names on the list who deserve an honorable mention, such as Loud's Less (61.9%) and Fnatic's Derke (56.9%).

