Top 5 players fans will miss at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Stage 2 will begin on July 10. With it, some of the top teams from all the regions will compete on LAN at the Forum Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Twelve of the best teams will be fighting for a large prize pool and VCT circuit points, which will help them secure spots at the year-end VCT Champions.

Some of the best players from various regions will participate in the tournament. However, some fan favorites will unfortunately not be present at the event.

From cNed to ScreaM, these are the top five pros who fans will miss at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The 12 participating teams are finalized after the regional Challengers concluded:

EMEA Challengers: Fnatic, FunPlus Pheonix, Guild Esports

Korea Challengers: DRX

NA Challengers: XSET, OpTic Gaming

APAC Challengers: Paper Rex, XERXIA

Japan Challengers: Northeption

LATAM Challengers: Leviatan

Brazil Challengers: LOUD

LATAM vs BR Playoffs: KRU Esports

Unfortunately, with all the talent that's on display during the event, some gamers will miss their trip to Copenhagen.

5) nukkye

One of the star players for G2 Esports, Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas, is one of the rare Raze mains in the pro scene, blasting his way through opponents on the main stage.

Nukkye has impressed beyond expectations with his aerial movement on Raze. He is one of the few users who not only pushes aggressively with his blast packs but also utilizes the ability to its full potential by actively throwing his opponent's aim off using his superior movement.

G2 finished 7th-8th in the Challengers, missing out on the three spots offered to the EMEA region. However, nukkye did not let that slow him down as he finished as one of the event's top players.

4) cNed

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek has been instrumental in the VCT Champions winning team Acend. The Duelist main has crushed the main stage with his aggressive Jett plays turning him into a certified fan favorite.

cNed had the whole world tune in to watch him compete with the Operator during the finals, with almost every shot finding its target. The Turkish Duelist main has not only put himself on the radar but also made himself a trailblazer for other aspiring Turkish players.

While Acend placed 5th-6th in the Challengers, thus denying their entry into the Masters, cNed will look to reclaim his spot as one of the best in the world come the next opportunity.

3) nAts

The Sentinel main for M3 Champions, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin, has established himself as a fan favorite with his witty lurks and plays using Cypher, Viper, and Chamber.

The former VCT Champions runner-up has amazed fans throughout previous tournaments with some of his frankly "nerdy" utility usage. From his unique viper ultimate line-ups to his crisp headshots with a headhunter, fans can always expect to learn something new for their own games when watching nAts.

M3 Champions finished 4th in the EMEA Challengers, only missing out on the Masters qualification by one spot.

2) TenZ

One of the most prolific Valorant players in the competitive scene, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, has been a household name for every Valorant fan.

The Duelist for the double VCT Masters winners Sentinels has become the role model for every Jett main in the game. With his inhumane reactions and risky plays using Jett's bladestorm, TenZ has set a benchmark for how to play the game and have fun at the same time.

Unfortunately, Sentinels crashed out of the Challengers in 11th-12th position, but that didn't stop TenZ from lightning up the scoreboard as he played consistent high kill matches.

1) ScreaM

Former CS: GO superstar, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, has made his mark on Valorant by continuing his tradition as a deadeye for Team Liquid.

The "headshot machine," as he is most famously known, continues to awe fans with his unbelievable aim and brings his "one-taps" to the VCT main stage. The Duelist main is not shy about frags, leading his team to victory with his ability not only to get kills but to create space in a round through his extensive experience in esports.

Team Liquid finished in 5th-6th place in the Challengers, having been knocked out by M3 Champions after a close 1-2 series. ScreaM won't be in Copenhagen, but fans can rest assured this won't be the last time they see of him popping heads on the big stage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far