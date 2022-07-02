Top 5 Valorant players to look out for at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters 2022 Stage 2 is set to commence on July 10 and will bring some of the top teams from each region under one roof at the Forum Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Twelve teams will compete on a LAN to claim the prestigious VCT Masters winner title and a large number of VCT Circuit points to bolster their chances of qualifying for the climax of the tour, the coveted VCT Champions tournament.

These 12 teams have a few individuals who are known for the impressive performances they've offered, and this article will list mention five such players.

From f0rsakeN to yay, here are five players to keep an eye on at the upcoming event

The regional VCT Challengers concluded recently, and with it, 12 participating teams have been finalized:

EMEA Challengers: Fnatic, FunPlus Pheonix, Guild Esports

Korea Challengers: DRX

NA Challengers: XSET, OpTic Gaming

APAC Challengers: Paper Rex, XERXIA

Japan Challengers: Northeption

LATAM Challengers: Leviatan

Brazil Challengers: LOUD

LATAM vs BR Playoffs: KRU Esports

With so many talented players in the mix, it's tough to present one player better than another; however, there are some players who have proven their skills time and time again.

5) f0rsakeN

The 18-year-old PaperRex duelist main, Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto, has been phenomenal in recent top-flight matches and had an impressive 284 ACS (Average Combat Score) along with a 1.48 KD ratio (Kill Death ratio) in the Challengers.

Moreover, the young Indonesian fragger has been performing consistently for the past year, even throughout the previous iterations of VCT tournaments, placing fourth in Masters Reykjavik with a 1.15 KD and 242 ACS.

F0rsakeN is certainly a name to watch out for when the Copenhagen tournament begins.

4) Alfajer

The latest addition to the Fnatic Valorant roster, Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder, has got many heads turning with his stunning performances during the Challengers.

The 17-year-old Turkish prodigy has registered a 1.44 KD and 271 ACS in his first A-Tier tournament appearance, ranking him as the best statistical player in the entire EMEA series.

With the ability to play a multitude of roles through Killjoy, Raze, and even Viper, Alfajer will be keen to make a name for himself in the upcoming tournament.

3) aspas

The main duelist for the Masters Reykjavik runners-up LOUD, Erick "aspas" Santos, with a 1.69 KD and 272 ACS, was the undisputed MVP of the Brazil regional Challengers.

The 19-year old Jett and Raze main has significant experience on the main stage too, with a 1.26 KD and 249 ACS during the previous iteration of the Masters event. He is no stranger to high-kill games, pushing above 20 frags consistently.

Aspas will be looking to claim new glory this time as he heads into the tournament with the intention of being the best player in it.

2) Derke

The most consistent fragger in Fnatic, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev, has the second-highest statistical record during the EMEA Challengers. With a 1.46 KD and 259 ACS, he is only an inch behind his teammate Alfajer.

However, he has been part of the Fnatic roster for over a year and has a respectable amount of experience when it comes to performing on the main stage. He sets himself apart by not only delivering consistent frags but also creating some much-needed space for his team.

The Finnish Chamber main, Derke, will be head hunting when the tournament progresses.

1) yay

The driving force behind OpTic Gaming's success in the previous VCT Masters, Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, has been consistently seen near the top of every tournament MVP chart.

Winning Masters Reykjavik with a 1.32 KD and 252 ACS, "el Diablo," as his peers call him, has not slowed down and maintained his form during the NA Challengers, with the same impressive 1.32 KD and 252 ACS. He continues to prove he is one of the most reliable fraggers in Valorant.

Yay will be going into the tournament with the same momentum and energy he always brings to the big stage; keep your cameras ready because he will be going for clips!

Which players are you most excited to watch during the VCT Masters Copenhagen?

