Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has officially begun with Week 6. With only two more weeks left in the Regular Season, teams now have to give their all in order to make it to the top six of the table to make it to the Playoffs. After going through the Playoffs, the top four teams will qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 6 Day 2 will open with two matchups, one between Karmine Corp and FUT Esports.

Week 6 opened with a matchup between Fnatic and Team Vitality. Fnatic maintained their win streak by winning the BO3 series by 2-0. They are now the only team to win all six of their matches in the VCT EMEA League.

Karmine Corp vs. FUT Esports - Who will win this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Karmine Corp has struggled in the VCT EMEA League. After winning the first series, the team made many fundamental errors, leading to them losing rounds in the most basic ways possible. That has changed since their last two matches. Karmine Corp has won two out of their six series so far.

FUT Esports has been a surprise in the EMEA League. Their performance has looked much better than VCT LOCK//IN. FUT has won three out of their six series so far and can make it to the Playoffs.

The match favors FUT Esports, as they have performed significantly better than Karmine. However, due to the recent roster changes, Karmine has been improving and can make things slightly more difficult for FUT.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's last match was against KOI in the league. They won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against the defending champions, Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Alexis " Newzera " Humbert

" Humbert Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom (IGL)

" Benrlitom (IGL) Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Thursday, May 4, at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

