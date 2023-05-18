Karmine Corp vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has officially begun with Week 8, which is also the last for its Regular Season. The top six teams of the table will see themselves in the Playoffs, where they will get a chance to qualify for Masters Tokyo. Due to Fnatic's win at LOCK//IN, EMEA is the only region with four slots for the VCT Masters event. Week 8 Day 2 has two matches lined up and one of them is between Karmine Corp and Giants Gaming.

Week 8 opened with a matchup between EMEA's top two teams, Fnatic and NAVI. The match essentially had no stakes as both had secured spots in the the top two positions of the table. Fnatic won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0 and became the only undefeated lineup in the all the leagues.

Karmine Corp vs Giants Gaming - Who will come out on top of this match in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Karmine Corp seemingly had one of the worst runs in the VCT league. The team lacked a proper structure and was constantly losing due to basic fundamentals errors. On top of that, they also suffered changes in roster and have now been playing with their assistant coach. They have won two out of their eight matches in the league.

Giants Gaming had a great showing at VCT LOCK//IN and have continued to build upon it in the Regular Season. They have won four out of their eight matches in the league, gaining a good chance to qualify for the Playoffs.

The matchup heavily favors Giants Gaming as they have performed significantly better than Karmine Corp. The former need this win to secure their spot in the EMEA League.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against the defending champions, Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Giants Gaming's recent match in the league was against Team Vitality. After a rather close game, Giants were able to close out the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential lineups

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Ahmed " ZE1SH " El Sheikh (IGL)

" El Sheikh (IGL) Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match unfold on VCT EMEA League's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Watchparties held by streamers and pro players are a great alternative as well. The match will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 9 am PT/6 PM CET/12:30 am IST (next day).

