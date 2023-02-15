"What was interesting was their composition" - Giants Cloud on facing Detonation FocusMe at VCT LOCK//IN

Riot Games is hosting one of the biggest tournaments in Valorant esports history, as VCT LOCK//IN has kicked off the title's competitive season for 2023. With Sao Paulo, Brazil, being its venue, fans have been excited to see 32 amazing teams take on each other on the big stage.

VCT LOCK//IN is going strong as it started on February 13, 2023, and will run until March 4. Readers will also be excited to learn that all 30 partnered teams will be present at the tournament alongside two invited Chinese squads. Fans can watch the tournament live on VCT's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin is a Russian professional Valorant player who is currently playing for the Giants Valorant team. This individual is an exceptionally talented member of the roster who possesses great mechanical prowess.

In a conversation with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, Cloud was asked to share his insights on the opening matchup his team played against Detonation FocusMe (DFM) at the VCT LOCK//IN event. The player had a lot to say about this game.

First of all, you were undoubtedly the best player on the server today. What do you have to say about your individual performance?

Cloud: This is my first official map of the LAN tournament. I was just preparing for two or three months in a row. That's it.

Your team started exceptionally well in Haven. What was one of the key mistakes DFM made that helped you win the game?

Cloud: I would say we used a pretty good structure in Haven. We knew everything they will do. From studying the map to gathering information, everyone was doing their job. That's how we knew every time where they would end up.

Do you think DFM could have improved something in their Agent composition for better results in their opening match of VCT LOCK//IN?

Cloud: They played the same Agents on Haven against us. It is their job to make their default strong. On Icebox, what was interesting was their composition. Raze, KAY/O, Killjoy, and Viper were there. They impressed us with their composition.

The only thing we understood is that they had a lot of abilities and possibilities to deny the plant. Apart from that, we were ready for it.

How was your preparation for VCT LOCK//IN, considering you already played a tournament together prior to that?

Cloud: We played G-Loot before the new year, and it was a long time ago. It was just when we just gathered up together. We made a lot of mistakes, and it helped us a lot to fix them in the future. After that, we were just improving our structure and discipline. Everyone was playing to get in shape for the tournament.

What was the preparation procedure for VCT LOCK//IN?

Cloud: We just told ourselves that we need to prepare for the tournament, play our game, and focus only on our playstyle so it can be improved, practicing with what we have.

There are some pretty amazing teams waiting on the Omega group of VCT LOCK//IN 2023. Which team are you most excited to face?

Cloud: From the Omega stage, I think it will be NAVI. I would also pick Fnatic and Vitality.

You are going to face NRG in your next game. What are your expectations for the match?

Cloud: To be honest, we were looking at their structure, their entry with everything. I just hope we play our best game against NRG.

How was your scrimming experience in Brazil for the VCT LOCK//IN event?

Cloud: Yeah, we played against FPX, Gen.G, and also Brazilian teams like Furia. All I have to say is that FPX is playing an unusual comp, which is a bit tough for us to read. Other than that, most teams are playing very default-ish. We can just play our game, and it will be fine.

What are your expectations for the remainder of VCT LOCK//IN?

Cloud: My current expectations are to pass the next two games and make it to the semi-finals. So I would say our mission is kind of complete. But let's see. Of course, I want to win this tournament like every other team.

