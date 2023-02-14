"The prize is not that valuable" - NRG Ardiis on VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament prize, performance, and more

VCT LOCK//IN is set to kick off the 2023 Valorant esports season as 32 of the best teams from around the world take on each other in São Paulo, Brazil. Fans are excited to see the newly partnered teams perform on the big stage with the first-ever VCT event of the year.

The tournament will be held from February 13 to March 4. Fans can capture the event live through the official VCT handles on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Together with two Chinese invites, 10 teams each from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA regions will compete in VCT LOCK//IN.

The winner of VCT LOCK//IN will secure an extra slot at the VCT Masters 2023.

NRG Ardiis on balancing the playstyle between switching Agents and preparing for VCT LOCK//IN

Ardis "Ardiis" Svarenieks is a Latvian/British professional player who currently plays Valorant for NRG. The roster, along with Ardiis, has entered the VCT LOCK//IN tournament as fan favorites, with many cheering for the squad.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Ardiis was asked several questions about the ongoing VCT LOCK//IN tournament in Brazil and his expectations for the team as the tournament progresses. This tournament is one of the biggest so far, and Valorant fans are excited to see their favorite teams thrive.

Q: How did you guys play today

Ardiis: I think we performed well. I did not perform as well individually, to be honest. But I think as a team, we managed together.

Q: NRG had a very slow start on Icebox, How did you guys manage to turn things around in the second half?

Ardiis: We turned it around by Chet and Pujan. Pujan just knew we were gonna win. I think Pujan and Chet just knew we were going to win. I think that's where the comeback started.

Q: This is your first time playing for a North American team. How is the practice, comms, and scrimming experience different from any of the European teams you’ve played for before?

Ardiis: Our playstyle is really similar. I think it's the same thing I had in FPX that transferred over to NRG. We match kind of well together since we all have the same kind of strategies.

Q: You arrived in Sao Paulo a few days ago. What was your scrimming

experience like? Did you play against any other teams at the tournament?

Ardiis: We played a lot of other teams. Some of the teams we played in the brackets were incredible. We cannot wait to watch them play.

Q: This is the first time in a long while we have seen you play Sage, especially on Icebox. How did you manage the transition from playing aggressive agents like jett and chamber to sage today?

Ardiis: I've played Sage in the past, I've played a lot of Agents, to be honest. I've played Smokes, Sova, Jett, and a lot. The team needed Sage on Icebox, so we decided that is what we are going to pick.

Q: How do you balance your awping habits while switching between agents like Jett and Chamber to Sage?

Ardiis: It's a bit hard, to be honest. Especially when Sage's utility is so expensive, it's hard to save for the Operator as well. A lot of it relies on my team. If the team can save for the Operator, then I'll AWP. It's not as good as Jett Operator, but it's good on Icebox.

Q: You will be facing the winner of DetonatioN vs Giants in your next match. Which team out of the two would you want to face, and why?

Ardiis: I'd honestly pick the Giants. I've spoken to them a lot, I've known them for years. I'd like to play Rhyme, I think that would be fun.

Q: NRG came to this tournament as fan favorites. After the victory over KOI, what are your expectations for the rest of the VCT LOCK//IN?

Ardiis: Our expectation is to win. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter if we win, because I feel like the prize is not that valuable, to be completely honest.

Poll : 0 votes