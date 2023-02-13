"There's never any bad blood between players": NRG FNS on facing Cloud9 yay at VCT LOCK//IN

VCT LOCK//IN is set to feature 32 of the best Valorant teams at the grand venue of São Paulo, Brazil. The tournament will see ten teams each from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA, respectively, alongside two invited sides from China. Unsurprisingly, fans have been extremely hyped for VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

A much-coveted competition, the winner will secure an extra slot for the 2023 VCT Masters. The event is set to run from February 13, 2023, to March 4, 2023. Fans can catch it live on the official VCT handles on YouTube and Twitch.

FNS from NRG shared thoughts on facing his former teammate in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

At a pre-event press conference for the Alpha group hosted by Riot, Sportskeeda asked FNS if he was excited to face yay, a former teammate from OpTic Gaming now playing for Cloud9.

There’s a good chance that NRG and Cloud9 may clash at the VCT LOCK//IN. With both rosters being immensely powerful, FNS gave an observant reply to the question:

"Yeah for sure. If and when that happens, I'm definitely excited.

FNS further explained how players don't harbor any bad blood between each other due to roster changes. This is particularly great as the franchising rules were not determined by the players. The renowned NRG member added:

"I mean, there's never any bad blood between any of the players who left. It is definitely going to be exciting to play."

He concluded by delving into the exciting matchup against Cloud9 yay. Fans are thrilled to see how the NA giants fare against top teams from other regions at VCT LOCK//IN. The former OpTic roster has been a force to be reckoned with in Valorant esports.

Yay's legendary Chamber prowess has delivered poetic displays in the past. However, the 2023 VCT season will present a unique challenge. With no Chamber in the meta, and most rosters separated, the VCT scene will have new stories to tell in the future.

While both NRG and Cloud9 are in the same Alpha groups at the LOCK//IN Tournament, fans must wait for a few games before their clash.

That said, a single elimination system can make it tough for both teams to progress following the opening match. Considering NRG will be facing KOI and Cloud9 going against Paper Rex, nothing is written in stone.

Poll : 0 votes