FNS Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

With Valorant esports reaching an all-time high level of acceptance and popularity, talented athletes are receiving the recognition they deserve. Pujan "FNS" Mehta has been a long-standing part of Valorant's competitive spectrum.
As per records, Mehta started participating in tournaments as part of an org-less team in 2020, soon after Riot officially released the game. However, it wasn't long before the roster was acquired by Team Envy, FNS's first professional Valorant signing.
Team Envy soon signed iconic athletes Crashies, Victor, Yay, and Marved. In early 2022, the roster was acquired by OpTiC Gaming. Under FNS's leadership, this formation delivered remarkable consistency in VCT 2022. Unfortunately, VCT 2023's highly debatable partnership program broke the roster, causing FNS and his long-standing teammates to join separate organizations.
FNS is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, in-game leaders in the North American Valorant circuit. He is presently a part of the NRG Valorant roster, which he recently joined alongside three former OpTiC members, namely Crashies, Victor, and Chet. Taking note of FNS's in-game settings will help those looking to master a defensive approach and become clutch masters.
Everything you need to know about Pujan "FNS" Mehta's Valorant settings and preferences
FNS prefers the Initiator class when picking an Agent for his team in Valorant. However, he is also a "Viper Main." While in OpTiC, FNS frequently picked Initiator Agents like Fade and Breach but stuck to Viper on specific Valorant maps, namely Breeze, Bind, Pearl, and Icebox. He also played Killjoy when the roster needed him to pick up the Sentinel role in the tactical shooter. This pattern may change now that he is playing on a different team.
His role on the team requires him to provide as much defense as possible. Moreover, he is required to give the final call before the team starts executing a plan.
Valorant is a game of precise gun fights and intelligent utility usage. Every esports athlete pursuing this shooter requires excellent crosshair placement skills. FNS, like all other athletes, is focused on his gun power. He prefers low sensitivity and a crosshair style that lets him focus on the enemy. You can find further details about his preferences below.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.55
- eDPI: 220
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3`
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player-Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
Lastly, in-game settings are best derived through personal requirements. You can use the aforementioned values as a reference to start somewhere. Feel free to make changes according to what you are looking for.