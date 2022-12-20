FNS Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

With Valorant esports reaching an all-time high level of acceptance and popularity, talented athletes are receiving the recognition they deserve. Pujan "FNS" Mehta has been a long-standing part of Valorant's competitive spectrum.

As per records, Mehta started participating in tournaments as part of an org-less team in 2020, soon after Riot officially released the game. However, it wasn't long before the roster was acquired by Team Envy, FNS's first professional Valorant signing.

Team Envy soon signed iconic athletes Crashies, Victor, Yay, and Marved. In early 2022, the roster was acquired by OpTiC Gaming. Under FNS's leadership, this formation delivered remarkable consistency in VCT 2022. Unfortunately, VCT 2023's highly debatable partnership program broke the roster, causing FNS and his long-standing teammates to join separate organizations.

FNS is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, in-game leaders in the North American Valorant circuit. He is presently a part of the NRG Valorant roster, which he recently joined alongside three former OpTiC members, namely Crashies, Victor, and Chet. Taking note of FNS's in-game settings will help those looking to master a defensive approach and become clutch masters.

Everything you need to know about Pujan "FNS" Mehta's Valorant settings and preferences

FNS prefers the Initiator class when picking an Agent for his team in Valorant. However, he is also a "Viper Main." While in OpTiC, FNS frequently picked Initiator Agents like Fade and Breach but stuck to Viper on specific Valorant maps, namely Breeze, Bind, Pearl, and Icebox. He also played Killjoy when the roster needed him to pick up the Sentinel role in the tactical shooter. This pattern may change now that he is playing on a different team.

His role on the team requires him to provide as much defense as possible. Moreover, he is required to give the final call before the team starts executing a plan.

Valorant is a game of precise gun fights and intelligent utility usage. Every esports athlete pursuing this shooter requires excellent crosshair placement skills. FNS, like all other athletes, is focused on his gun power. He prefers low sensitivity and a crosshair style that lets him focus on the enemy. You can find further details about his preferences below.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 220

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3`

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player-Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

Lastly, in-game settings are best derived through personal requirements. You can use the aforementioned values as a reference to start somewhere. Feel free to make changes according to what you are looking for.

