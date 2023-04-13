KOI vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

With Week 3 of the VCT EMEA League finally kicking off, the region's ten franchised teams are now in the Regular Season as they fight their way to make it to the top six positions in the table. These teams will then make it to the Playoffs, where they will get a chance to qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Week 3 Day 1 began with an exciting match between NAVI and Team Heretics. Although Heretics were able to win on the Lotus map 13-9, NAVI absolutely dominated the other two games in the best-of-three series. They defeated Heretics 13-3 and 13-2 on the maps of Pearl and Ascent, respectively.

KOI vs FUT Esports - Who will come out on top in this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Unfortunately, KOI hasn't had the best start in the EMEA League. Out of three matches, KOI has only won one and lost the other two. Furthermore, the team had an underwhelming showing at LOCK//IN as they were eliminated in their very first match.

FUT Esports, on the other hand, have done much better in the league. So far, FUT has won two out of their three matches. They had a decent performance at VCT LOCK//IN as they managed to win one series.

The upcoming matchup will likely go in the favor of FUT Esports as the Turkish team looks much stronger than KOI at the moment. However, it won't be an easy win as KOI certainly has the talent to make things very difficult for their opposition.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have faced each other before.

Recent results

KOI's last match was against Giants Gaming in the VCT EMEA League, where they lost the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 0-2.

FUT Esports' last match was against Team Vitality in the same VCT league. They ended up winning this Bo3 series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Potential lineups

KOI

Jose Luis " koldamenta " Aranguren ( IGL)

" Aranguren IGL) Patryk " starxo " Kopczyński

" Kopczyński Bogdan " sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can enjoy this upcoming series on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. An alternative is to tune one of the many watch parties that are generally conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 am PT/5:00 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

