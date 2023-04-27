KOI vs Karmine Corp - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is past its halfway point, as it started with its matches in Week 5. The teams are competing in the Regular Season, which is a round robin. The top six teams from the table make it to the Playoffs, where teams can then try to qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 5 Day 2 has two matches, one of which is between Karmine Corp and KOI.

Week 5 opened with a single matchup between Team Liquid and Giant Gaming. Both teams had a great showing in their previous matches and needed this win for a better spot in the table. After a very close game, Team Liquid closed out the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

KOI vs Karmine Corp - Who will get their second win at VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

KOI formed a stacked roster during franchising but have not been able to fully rise to their potential yet. The team got knocked out in their first match at LOCK//IN and has won only one out of their four games in the VCT EMEA League.

Karmine Corp, on the other hand, has looked sloppy. The team is currently at the bottom of the table and has won only one match out of their five so far.

KOI should win the series as their performance has been slightly better. On top of that, Karmine Corp also had to go through an unfortunate roster change, making this a lot more difficult for them to win.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have played against each other before.

Recent results

KOI's last match was against FUT Esports at the VCT EMEA League where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against NAVI. Despite their improvement since their last series, Karmine Corp lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

KOI

Jose Luis " koldamenta " Aranguren ( IGL)

" Aranguren IGL) Patryk " starxo " Kopczyński

" Kopczyński Bogdan " sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Alexis " Newzera " Humbert

" Humbert Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom (IGL)

" Benrlitom (IGL) Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. Alternatively, they can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will most likely occur on Thursday, April 27 at 12 pm PT/ 9 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

