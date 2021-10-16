Korean Valorant team F4Q disband their roster after the elimination from APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Korean Valorant team F4Q is set to bid farewell to their Valorant roster after the team got eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier; having lost to Nuturn Gaming yesterday.
The Korean organization revealed that they are parting ways with the players and wished the team for a better future. F4Q announced the decision through their social media handles.
F4Q bids farewell to their Valorant roster after almost a year of domination
F4Q started their journey in Valorant in November 2020. After multiple shuffles in the squad, the organization announced its final roster last February. The final Valorant roster of F4Q consists of the following players:
- Yoo "Fivek" Sung-min
- Kim "Efina" Nak-yeon
- Jeong "Esperanza" Jin-choel
- Kim "Zunba" Joon-hyuk
- Chae "Bunny" Joon-hyuk
F4Q dominated the Korean Valorant scene over the last few months. The team first caught the eye of everyone when they defeated Vision Strikers in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage; who were on a record 104-game winning streak at that time.
The team finished second in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs and got a chance to represent its region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The Korean side was bunched into the same group with North America's Sentinels and the European side G2 Esports.
Being in one of the toughest groups in the competition, F4Q has able to show their potential and put up an excellent performance in the Berlin Masters. Blooming with confidence gathered from the Berlin Masters, they tried their luck again in APAC Last Chance Qualifier to secure their spot in the Valorant Champions 2021.
However, the Korean side started their APAC Last Chance Qualifier journey with a loss against Northeption and dropped down to lower-bracket. But they quickly got on pace; defeated Fennel and Global Esports in back to back games. Yesterday they lost against Nuturn Gaming and got eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.
After the loss, F4Q decided to release their roster this morning and bid farewell to them. However, it is still unclear if the brand will still continue or not.
