Korean Valorant team F4Q disband their roster after the elimination from APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Korean Valorant team F4Q is set to bid farewell to their Valorant roster after the team got eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier; having lost to Nuturn Gaming yesterday.

The Korean organization revealed that they are parting ways with the players and wished the team for a better future. F4Q announced the decision through their social media handles.

F4Q @officialF4Q F4Q는 오늘 경기를 마지막으로 각자의 위치로 돌아갑니다.

리더로서 많은 걸 짊어진 fiveK, 고생해 준 우리 팀원들, 그리고 야생마 같던 F4Q를 단기간에 성장시켜준 코치님 정말 감사드립니다. 두 달간 대회를 통해 너무 값진 경험을 했습니다.앞으로 펼쳐질 F4Q의 미래도 많이 응원해 주세요🙌🏻❤️ F4Q는 오늘 경기를 마지막으로 각자의 위치로 돌아갑니다.

리더로서 많은 걸 짊어진 fiveK, 고생해 준 우리 팀원들, 그리고 야생마 같던 F4Q를 단기간에 성장시켜준 코치님 정말 감사드립니다. 두 달간 대회를 통해 너무 값진 경험을 했습니다.앞으로 펼쳐질 F4Q의 미래도 많이 응원해 주세요🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/8Jct4DPkkR

F4Q bids farewell to their Valorant roster after almost a year of domination

F4Q started their journey in Valorant in November 2020. After multiple shuffles in the squad, the organization announced its final roster last February. The final Valorant roster of F4Q consists of the following players:

Yoo "Fivek" Sung-min

Kim "Efina" Nak-yeon

Jeong "Esperanza" Jin-choel

Kim "Zunba" Joon-hyuk

Chae "Bunny" Joon-hyuk

F4Q dominated the Korean Valorant scene over the last few months. The team first caught the eye of everyone when they defeated Vision Strikers in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage; who were on a record 104-game winning streak at that time.

The team finished second in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs and got a chance to represent its region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The Korean side was bunched into the same group with North America's Sentinels and the European side G2 Esports.

Being in one of the toughest groups in the competition, F4Q has able to show their potential and put up an excellent performance in the Berlin Masters. Blooming with confidence gathered from the Berlin Masters, they tried their luck again in APAC Last Chance Qualifier to secure their spot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

F4Q @officialF4Q

After Masters Berlin, we gave a huge change to the team composition with high risk. Although we did not have much time to practice, we tried our best and had so much fun in LCQ. Again GGs to

#APAC #VCT 2-1 GGWP @NuturnG After Masters Berlin, we gave a huge change to the team composition with high risk. Although we did not have much time to practice, we tried our best and had so much fun in LCQ. Again GGs to @NuturnG and sending the best of luck to Korean teams!! 2-1 GGWP @NuturnG

After Masters Berlin, we gave a huge change to the team composition with high risk. Although we did not have much time to practice, we tried our best and had so much fun in LCQ. Again GGs to @NuturnG and sending the best of luck to Korean teams!!

#APAC #VCT https://t.co/sKV7Qvz8IB

However, the Korean side started their APAC Last Chance Qualifier journey with a loss against Northeption and dropped down to lower-bracket. But they quickly got on pace; defeated Fennel and Global Esports in back to back games. Yesterday they lost against Nuturn Gaming and got eliminated from the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Also Read

After the loss, F4Q decided to release their roster this morning and bid farewell to them. However, it is still unclear if the brand will still continue or not.

Register now for Dell Futurist Gaming: Valorant tournament & get a chance to win exciting prizes!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan