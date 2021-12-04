KRU Esports vs Furia Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 has already seen its first team qualify for knockout with Team Fnatic from Group D. The tournament has seen some excellent plays as the sixteen best teams in the world fight it out to be crowned the first-ever Valorant Champion.

The first elimination match of Group B in Valorant Champions 2021 will take place between KRU Esports and Furia in a best-of-three series. Although Furia put up a tough fight in their first match against Sentinels, KRU Esports had a poor outing in their first match. Both teams will try to give it their all in their last attempt to stay in the tournament.

KRU Esports vs Furia Esports: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

KRU Esports came through to Valorant Champions 2021 after securing the top seed sport on the LATAM circuit points leaderboard. Furia Esports qualified by winning the VCT SA Last Chance Qualifier.

Prediction

Although KRU Esports is one of the best teams in the Latin America region, they have not been able to fare well against European or North American teams. Their first match against Team Liquid resulted in a comprehensive 0-2 defeat.

The Brazilian squad Furia Esports pushed Sentinels hard and managed to pick one game off them. Both teams have highly talented players who can singularly decide the fate of the match.

Gleaned from recent outings at the Valorant Champions 2021, it is more likely that Furia Esports will manage to survive the first elimination in their group and live to fight another day.

Head-to-head

KRU Esports and Furia Esports are yet to face each other competitively in Valorant. Both sides will have a point to prove in this match as losing it will lead to an elimination. It will be interesting to see how the first head-to-head outing between the two goes.

Recent results

KRU Esports have managed to win three out of their last five matches, with their latest match being the one against Team Liquid that ended 0-2. Furia has fared better in four out of their last five matches.

KRU Esports vs Furia Esports (Image via Sportskeeda)

Potential rosters

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

Furia Esports

Alexandre "xand" Zizi

Augustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Matheus "mazin" Araújo

When and where to watch

Valorant Champions 2021 matches are being streamed live on the official social media profiles of the Valorant Champions Tour on Twitch and YouTube. KRU Esports vs Furia Esports will take place at 10:30 pm IST (9:00 am PT/ 12:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CET) on 5 December 2021.

