Sentinels vs Furia: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 is scheduled to commence its Group Stage on December 1, 2021. Leading North American team- Sentinels are set to face the promising Brazilian side, Furia, in an engaging combat that is sure to be a spectacular event for the audience.

The opening fixtures of teams from Group B are scheduled for December 2, with Sentinels facing Furia in their first bout of the group. The group stage of the tournament will witness teams engaging in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the playoffs.

Valorant Champions playoffs will be carried out in a single-elimination format. Until the tournament's grand finals, teams will contest each other in a best-of-three series of matches.

Sentinels vs Furia: Which team is likely to win their opening match at Valorant Champions 2021?

Sentinels have a potent roster known to dominate opponents from all parts of the world. After enjoying considerable success in 2021, Sentinels enter the tournament as favourites to be crowned Valorant's first-ever world champion.

Sentinels have a roster brimming with individual talent. ShahZam brings his years of FPS gaming experience to the squad as an in-game leader. Known across the world for his audacious Jett plays, TenZ is another player the world as a whole looks forward to seeing. Sick, zombs and dapr have their respective roles within the squad that add to their success. Rawkus' recent addition as a coach to the team is also expected to improve Sentinels' chance of a victory.

Furia enjoyed recent success with their performance at the Last Chance Qualifiers. However, heading into Valorant Champions, the team lacks the experience to compete on LAN with the top teams in NA and EMEA. Even though the Brazilian side has talented players like xand and Nozwerr, Furia enters the tournament at a disadvantage, facing Sentinels in their opening fixture.

Sentinels and Furia are yet to face each other in a competitive fixture in Valorant. Both sides have an exciting lead-up to the tournament. With one of the world's most feared Valorant sides facing a dark horse of the tournament, Group B's opening fixture is certainly an interesting one.

Recent results

Sentinels gained qualification for Valorant Champions 2021 owing to their success in previous stages of the tournament. The Stage 2 Masters at Reykjavic witnessed Sentinels emerging as champions. However, they failed to beat the eventual finalists Team Envy in Stage 3 Masters Berlin Quarter Finals. Sentinels haven't played an official fixture since their Stage 3 exit in September 2021. As of their most recent match, they have three wins out of five games.

Furia failed to qualify for Valorant Champions on the basis of their circuit points. On overtaking competition from their neighbouring nations, they snatched the singular spot offered to South American teams through the Last Chance Qualifiers. Furia made it to the semi-finals of the Brazilian Stage 1 Masters, whereas they missed out on Stage 2 and 3 of VCT Masters. They enter the Valorant Champions stage in incredible form, having won four out of their last five fixtures.

Potential roster of Sentinels and Furia for Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan

Jared "zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Furia

Alexandre "xand" Zizi

Augustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra

Gabriel "Quick" Lima

Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Matheus "Mazin" Araújo

Toda energia positiva pra



#DIADEFURIA #VALORANTChampions Decolou! 🛫🇷🇸Toda energia positiva pra #FURIAVal que viaja hoje em preparação pro mundial do VALORANT! 🇧🇷☝️ Decolou! 🛫🇷🇸Toda energia positiva pra #FURIAVal que viaja hoje em preparação pro mundial do VALORANT! 🇧🇷☝️#DIADEFURIA #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/A04tQJGrdU

When & where to watch

All matchups for the Valorant Champions 2021 will be streamed live on the official handles of Valorant Champions Tour's across Twitch and YouTube. Sentinels vs Furia will commence at 22.30 IST (18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) on December 2, 2021.

