LDN UTD vs Team Liquid: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 4 Prediction

LDN UTD is ready to take on the mighty Team Liquid in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group-A tie tonight. In the Group-A tie, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight.

LDN UTD and Team Liquid currently sit in the 4th and 5th positions respectively in the Group table. The match is equally important and a must-win game for both sides tonight.

LDN UTD and Team Liquid: Who will win tonight's game in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

LDN UTD is one of the underdogs in the competition, while Team Liquid is one of the favorites to win the tournament. The match will undoubtedly be exciting as both sides are ready to give their all to win the game.

Prediction

Judging by their firepower and experience, Team Liquid is surely the favorite to win the series against their Lithuanian opposition tonight. When a team has players like Travis "L1NK" Mendoza and the brother duo of Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom-Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom in the squad, every other team needs to be wary of them.

Team Liquid Valorant @LiquidValorant



Well find out today along with many other frequently searched questions - Ever wonder if @ScreaM_ and Tenz are friends?Well find out today along with many other frequently searched questions - youtu.be/qlxQJ29Br_I Ever wonder if @ScreaM_ and Tenz are friends? Well find out today along with many other frequently searched questions - youtu.be/qlxQJ29Br_I https://t.co/M6a8hYQBVd

However, LDN UTD also has young talents like Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius and Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas, who can surprise any opponent with their high IQ gameplay on their best days.

Head-to-head

Tonight's clash will be the first face-off between the two sides in an official event. After today's game, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head.

Recent results

LDN UTD have won four of their last five games in all competitions. They lost only against NAVI in their opening game in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. At the same time, Team Liquid have lost two of their last five games in all competitions.

LDN UTD and Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

LDN UTD

Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Tomas "Destrian" Linikas

Aurimas "Dreamas" Zablockis

Michał "MOLSI" Łącki

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

Fans can view the match between LDN UTD and Team Liquid in the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 6 from 8.30 AM IST onwards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? LDN UTD Team Liquid 0 votes so far