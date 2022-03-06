LDN UTD vs Team Liquid: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 4 Prediction

LDN UTD is ready to take on the mighty Team Liquid in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group-A tie tonight. In the Group-A tie, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight.
LDN UTD and Team Liquid currently sit in the 4th and 5th positions respectively in the Group table. The match is equally important and a must-win game for both sides tonight.
LDN UTD and Team Liquid: Who will win tonight's game in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?
LDN UTD is one of the underdogs in the competition, while Team Liquid is one of the favorites to win the tournament. The match will undoubtedly be exciting as both sides are ready to give their all to win the game.
Prediction
Judging by their firepower and experience, Team Liquid is surely the favorite to win the series against their Lithuanian opposition tonight. When a team has players like Travis "L1NK" Mendoza and the brother duo of Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom-Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom in the squad, every other team needs to be wary of them.
However, LDN UTD also has young talents like Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius and Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas, who can surprise any opponent with their high IQ gameplay on their best days.
Head-to-head
Tonight's clash will be the first face-off between the two sides in an official event. After today's game, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head.
Recent results
LDN UTD have won four of their last five games in all competitions. They lost only against NAVI in their opening game in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. At the same time, Team Liquid have lost two of their last five games in all competitions.
Potential lineup
LDN UTD
- Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas
- Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius
- Tomas "Destrian" Linikas
- Aurimas "Dreamas" Zablockis
- Michał "MOLSI" Łącki
Team Liquid
- Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom
- Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom
- Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen
- Travis “L1NK” Mendoza
- Dom “soulcas” Sulcas
When and where to watch
Fans can view the match between LDN UTD and Team Liquid in the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 6 from 8.30 AM IST onwards.
Q. Who will win the match?
LDN UTD
Team Liquid