"I'm a huge fan of Chamber": Jamppi after Team Liquid's victory against Natus Vincere at VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

VCT 2022 has brought about several interesting fixtures over the last few weeks. In Stage 1 of EMEA Challengers Group Stage, Esports giants Team Liquid and Natus Vincere faced off in a best-of-three matchup.

Team Liquid outplayed Natus Vincere (NAVI) in their efforts to earn a crucial victory in this Week 2 matchup. Liquid introduced Neon on the first map, Haven, ultimately claiming the map on a 13-9 scoreline. NAVI hit back by claiming Bind (10-13). Liquid, however, returned the favor on Split (13-10) to seal the victory.

With 1 win and 1 loss, Team Liquid currently stands in fifth place on the Group A leaderboard, whereas NAVI occupies the third spot.

Team Liquid's IGL Jamppi talks about picking up new Agents at VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Team Liquid's in-game leader (IGL), Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen discussed the team's performance so far in the tournament and his experience picking up 2 new Agents at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Q: How do you think Team Liquid performed against Natus Vincere in the Week 2 matchup of VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

Jamppi: Our defense was worse than it was in practice; I would give it a 6 on 10. I think we should've closed the match on Bind. However, we couldn't adapt to the KAY/O plays they brought in during our defensive half.

They played really well overall. It was a tough fight at Split as well, I'm not sure what really happened, but we gave them too much space. I think we should have had the confidence to pek in certain situations, but I'm glad we closed it out in the end.

Q: Since VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers started, we have seen you on pick up Chamber twice. How do you like Agent so far, and how well does he suit your playstyle?

Jamppi: I really like Chamber. I played Chamber on almost every map when we started practicing after Valorant Champions. We changed our gameplan a bit after that, but regardless, I'm a huge fan of Chamber, and he really suits my playstyle.

Q: The match against NAVI in Split was the first official fixture where we saw you on Breach. What made you pick up a new Agent?

Jamppi: I like to call for plays with Breach, so I think he's a good fit for me. It is difficult to learn new Agents at first, but I like learning, and I like grinding, so this works out for me. I like both agents a lot, and I have been playing with Breach pretty well in practice. So I'm glaid it paid off.

Q: You are Team Liquid's primary choice for weilding the Operator. However, unlike CS: GO, the Operator favors certain Agents like Jett and Chamber ahead of the rest due to their ability toolkit. How do you manage to perform with the weapon while playing Agents like Sova or Breach?

Jamppi: I think the credit has to go to my team for letting me play the Operator in those Agents as well. It's different on Sova and Breach, especially because with these Agents, players don't have the capability to peek aggressively. Both Agents have valuable utilities, which makes it risky for them to engage with an Operator.

Players can play passive while on Agents other than Jett and Chamber, taking smart peeks only when they have to. The Operator is such a strong weapon, and I think I'm okay using it. I think it's good for us and we win a lot more rounds when I am using the Operator. My teammates trust me when I use it, and I'm happy with my performance.

Q: Team Liquid are the first EMEA team to use Neon in the VCT Stage 1 Challengers. What led the team to this decision?

Jamppi: We have been practicing Neon on Haven, and I think soulcas had some really good plays that work. I think the agent can work really well if teams have the right playstyle around it.

I think Neon is great, especially for our style of play. We play slower than most teams, so I think Neon is a great fit for our playstyle.

Edited by Saman