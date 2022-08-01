leaf Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American Valorant player who currently represents the North American roster - Cloud9, as one of their star players. Leaf is reputed as a versatile talent who can fulfill a variety of in-game roles.
Primarily being a Duelist, leaf has been seen on Agents like Jett, Raze and Omen throughout his career. Most recently, however, the player has been seen on Neon, Skye, Chamber and a few odd picks like Killjoy, Breach, Fade and Yoru, among others.
Although one of North America's most promising young talents, leaf has been away from international tournaments for a while, due to Cloud9 not qualifying for any of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters events in 2022 so far.
Everything to know about leaf's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Prior to Valorant, leaf spent two years moving around various North American CS: GO rosters. His most successful campaign was at Chaos Esports Club in 2020. However, after not finding the desired success in CS: GO's pro circuit, leaf made the move to Valorant.
After TenZ stepped down from Cloud9's active roster, the organization acquired leaf to bolster their firepower. Since he joined Cloud9, the team went on to win the North American Last Chance Qualifiers, granting them entry to Valorant Champions 2021.
Currently, leaf and Cloud9 are in preparation for the NA LCQs in VCT 2022, which will be the team's key to claiming a last-minute spot at Valorant Champions 2022. Listed below are the various in-game settings and configurations used by the renowned player in his pro esports career.
Note: The data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.23
- eDPI: 184
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO
PC Setting
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
By adopting leaf's in-game settings and combining their talent with valuable hard work, players can aim to replicate his supreme prowess.