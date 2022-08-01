leaf Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American Valorant player who currently represents the North American roster - Cloud9, as one of their star players. Leaf is reputed as a versatile talent who can fulfill a variety of in-game roles.

Primarily being a Duelist, leaf has been seen on Agents like Jett, Raze and Omen throughout his career. Most recently, however, the player has been seen on Neon, Skye, Chamber and a few odd picks like Killjoy, Breach, Fade and Yoru, among others.

Although one of North America's most promising young talents, leaf has been away from international tournaments for a while, due to Cloud9 not qualifying for any of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters events in 2022 so far.

Everything to know about leaf's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Prior to Valorant, leaf spent two years moving around various North American CS: GO rosters. His most successful campaign was at Chaos Esports Club in 2020. However, after not finding the desired success in CS: GO's pro circuit, leaf made the move to Valorant.

After TenZ stepped down from Cloud9's active roster, the organization acquired leaf to bolster their firepower. Since he joined Cloud9, the team went on to win the North American Last Chance Qualifiers, granting them entry to Valorant Champions 2021.

Currently, leaf and Cloud9 are in preparation for the NA LCQs in VCT 2022, which will be the team's key to claiming a last-minute spot at Valorant Champions 2022. Listed below are the various in-game settings and configurations used by the renowned player in his pro esports career.

Note: The data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.23

eDPI: 184

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO

PC Setting

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

By adopting leaf's in-game settings and combining their talent with valuable hard work, players can aim to replicate his supreme prowess.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far