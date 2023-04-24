Leviatán vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is going strong with Super Week kicking off on April 22, 2023. While it has delivered many great matches so far, it still has four more great games under its belt. The upcoming game will feature Leviatán take on 100 Thieves in the VCT Americas League, with fans rooting for their favorite Americas roster. Both rosters have offered great competition coming into the tournament; however, it is yet to be seen which team will prevail till the end.

The Americas has undeniably proven to be one of the strongest regions across all three leagues in VCT. Every player participating in the league has showcased immense talent coming into the tournament.

Leviatán vs 100 Thieves in VCT Americas League - Who will win their game at the Super Week?

Predictions

100 Thieves had a wonderful performance during the VCT LOCK//IN event that took place in Brazil. Although the NA roster failed to secure victory at the Omega stage against Fnatic, 100 Thieves still displayed exceptional gameplay at the single-elimination event. Coming into VCT Americas, they got off to a rough start but quickly found form.

Leviatán, on the other hand, is also a strong force to be reckoned with. Their LOCK//IN performance has been top-notch, beating rosters like Team Vitality and Zeta Division but failed to secure a victory against NAVI, which is one of the stronger teams from EMEA.

That being said, their VCT Americas League games have been going well so far, as they have defeated strong teams and have one extra win compared to 100 Thieves. Leviatán has a slightly stronger chance of defeating 100 Thieves at their upcoming VCT Americas League Super Week game.

Head-to-head

Surprisingly, Leviatán and 100 Thieves share no past encounters, according to vlr.gg. This makes the game particularly interesting as the matchup can deliver plenty of intense moments.

Recent results

100 Thieves have had a rough start to the VCT Americas League after they were defeated in their opening game by Sentinels. They recovered from that loss by defeating Evil Geniuses, but was followed by another loss to Cloud9. Their last game against KRU Esports was a victory. That being said, the expectations for the Leviatán game are extremely high.

Leviatán, on the other hand, are going strong with only one loss against FURIA. They have defeated the likes of Sentinels and NRG coming into the VCT Americas League while also having a dashing game against MIBR.

Potential line-ups

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin "nzr" Ibarra

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath

McGrath Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean "bang" Bezerra

When and where to watch

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



We've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas https://t.co/SWlv0GAIrK

Valorant enthusiasts will be able to watch the game on the official Twitch and YouTube handles of VCT Americas on Monday, April 24 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : 0 votes