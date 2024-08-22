Leviatan vs EDward Gaming - Valorant Champions 2024 Upper Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The upcoming Leviatan vs EDward Gaming match on August 23, 2024, is the Upper Final of Valorant Champions 2024. It will be the first series of the tournament to be played at the INSPIRE Arena, Incheon. Both teams were the #1 seeds from their respective regions—Leviatan from the Americas and EDG from China. They both stand one win away from securing the title of Valorant world champion for 2024.

This article delves into the Leviatan vs EDward Gaming Upper Final of Valorant Champions 2024, covering predictions, past matches, livestream details, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the Leviatan vs EDward Gaming match at Valorant Champions 2024

Prediction

In Champions 2024, Leviatan has beaten relatively stronger—or at least more consistently in form—teams, while EDG has faced some of the more underrated teams, and experienced their only loss against G2 Esports, arguably their strongest opponents in the competition so far.

Based on this, Leviatan appears to have a slightly better chance of coming out on top. However, both squads have shown that they are not aspas-and-friends or Kangkang-and-friends anymore. While how the Duelists perform in the Leviatan vs EDward Gaming bout is bound to have a substantial impact, it will ultimately be the supporting characters who decide which way the map goes.

Head-to-head

Leviatan and EDward Gaming have never faced each other in an official match before. This will be their first on-stage face-off.

Recent results

Leviatan has a W-L-W-W-W streak against Talon Esports, Trace Esports, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and Team Heretics, respectively at Champions Seoul.

EDward Gaming has a similar W-L-W-W-W streak against FUT Esports, G2 Esports, Paper Rex, Trace Esports, and Sentinels, respectively, leading up to the Valorant Champions 2024 Upper Final.

Potential lineups

Leviatan

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Dimitar "Itopata" Staev (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming

Hsein "S1Mon" Mneg-Hsun

Mneg-Hsun Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Tang "Muggle" Shijun (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Leviatan vs EDward Gaming at Valorant Champions 2024

The Leviatan vs EDward Gaming series will be played on stage at the INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, South Korea, on August 23, 2024. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start times:

US (West): 12 am PT (August 23, 2024)

12 am PT (August 23, 2024) US (East): 3 am ET (August 23, 2024)

3 am ET (August 23, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 9 am CEST (August 23, 2024)

9 am CEST (August 23, 2024) India: 12:30 pm IST (August 23, 2024)

12:30 pm IST (August 23, 2024) China: 3 pm CST (August 23, 2024)

3 pm CST (August 23, 2024) Japan and Korea: 4 pm JST/KST (August 23, 2024)

This game will be followed by the face-off between Sentinels and Team Heretics in the lower bracket.

Here are the links to the English broadcast sites:

Leviatan vs EDward Gaming on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here Leviatan vs EDward Gaming on Twitch: Watch here

Also, check out the complete Valorant Champions 2024 schedule.

