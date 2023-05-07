Leviatán vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Americas League is headed into some of its last few weeks. Certain teams cannot afford to lose any more if they want to make it to the Playoffs. The top six teams qualify for the Playoffs, and from there, the top three make it to VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 6 Day 2 has two matches lined up, and the second one's between the LATAM teams, Leviatán and KRÜ Esports.
Week 6 opened with two quick matches. Evil Geniuses gave viewers one of the biggest upsets as they defeated Sentinels by 2-0, whereas Cloud9 ran away with their match as they dominated MIBR by 2-0 as well.
Leviatán vs KRÜ Esports - Which LATAM team will come out on top in the VCT Americas League?
Predictions
Leviatán was amongst the top teams last year. They also had a great start to 2023 as they were able to put up a strong performance at VCT LOCK//IN. However, the Americas League has been a mixed bag of dominant wins but also some sloppy losses. So far, they have won three out of six matches in the league.
KRÜ Esports has been struggling to find success in 2023. They were eliminated in the first match at LOCK//IN and haven't been able to win a single match in the league.
The matchup favors Leviatán as they have performed better comparatively in the Americas League and even at LOCK//IN.
Head-to-head
Leviatán and KRÜ have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was in 2022 at the Champions Tour LATAM Stage 2: Playoffs, where Leviatán won the BO5 series by 3-0.
Recent results
Leviatán's most recent match was against Evil Geniuses at the Americas League. They lost the BO3 series by 1-2.
KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against LOUD, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2 despite their best efforts.
Potential Lineups
Leviatán
- Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena
- Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon
- Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo
- Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño
- Agustin "nzr" Ibarra
- Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)
KRÜ Esports
- Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda
- Alexandre "xand" Zizi
- Santiago "Daveeys" Ruiz
- Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)
- Marco "Melser" Amaro
- Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)
When and where to watch
The match will be livestreamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas League. Another option is to tune into the watch parties that are held by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).
