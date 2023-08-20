LOUD vs EDward Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 has been anything but short of exciting. Riot's biggest event of the year is entering its fifth day of the playoffs, with the eliminations around the corner. This year, Champions 2023 has a massive prize pool of $2,250,000, where the winner takes home $1,000,000 and becomes the next 'World Champions.' One of the upcoming lower-bracket matches is between LOUD and EDward Gaming.

In this article, we explore how the mechanically gifted roster of China's top seed fares against the defending Champions from Brazil.

LOUD vs EDward Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

LOUD, with their looming roster changes and poor performance at Masters Tokyo 2023, did not look good coming into Champions. However, they exceeded expectations and have returned to form, qualifying through arguably the toughest Group of the event. In the current tournament, they even beat title favorites FNATIC.

EDward Gaming had a lot to prove at Valorant Champions 2023. They recently showed their potential at Masters Tokyo, with many waiting to see how they would carry that form to the big stage. Based on their recent performances, it appears they have slowed down a little, but the team's young lineup certainly has the potential to help them move forward.

However, on paper, LOUD are favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

The teams have met once, previously, at Masters Tokyo 2023, where EDward Gaming beat the Brazilians 2-0.

Recent results

LOUD narrowly lost against Paper Rex 1-2 in their previous match of the event.

EDward Gaming, on the other hand, defeated Bilibili Gaming in the elimination match at Valorant Champions 2023 with a score of 2-1.

Expected rosters

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro

" Delipetro Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo " Haodong " Haodong

" Haodong Wan " CHICHOO " Shunzhi

" Shunzhi Wang " nobody " Senxu

" Senxu Zheng " ZmjjKK " Yongkang

" Yongkang Zhang " Smoggy " Zhao

" Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The lower bracket elimination match between LOUD and EDward Gaming will be streamed live on Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also catch your favorite streamers hosting watch parties on their respective channels.

The match will be played on August 20, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day). Meanwhile, you can link your Riot account to Twitch for some cool and exclusive drops.

