LOUD vs FURIA Esports - VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

The VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs has officially begun, with Evil Geniuses and FURIA drawing first blood against NRG Esports and Leviatán, respectively. Things are heating up as the upper-bracket semifinal matchups begin today. Six teams are still in the running to make it to the VCT Masters 2023: Tokyo and the VCT Champions 2023 in Los Angeles. The first upper bracket semifinals will feature a Brazilian brawl between LOUD and FURIA Esports.

LOUD vs FURIA - Who will win the first Upper-Bracket semifinals match of the VCT 2023: EMEA League?

Predictions

LOUD are one of the best teams in the world and look like favorites to win the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 Americas League. The team has had an exceptional season, losing only to Fnatic in the grand finals of VCT LOCK//IN and NRG Esports in the final week of the regular season.

LOUD have one of the best in-game leaders in the world in the form of Matias "saadhak" Delipetro. Saadhak's agent flexibility and great mid-round calling and adaptations have enabled LOUD's star players Erick "aspas" Santos and Felipe "less" Basso to showcase their talent.

Aspas, in particular, has been the focal point of LOUD's strategies. He is often enabled to open up sites and create space for his team with his iconic Jett. This is possible due to Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira's great initiator gameplay and Arthur "tuyz" Vieira's reliable and consistent controller gameplay. LOUD are a fearsome opponent and truly the biggest test for any team competing in the VCT Americas.

LOUD VALORANT entra em campo buscando a vaga na final do VCT Americas e as classificações pro Masters/Champions 2023! Nos vemos amanhã, FURIALOUD VALORANT entra em campo buscando a vaga na final do VCT Americas e as classificações pro Masters/Champions 2023! Nos vemos amanhã, FURIA 👋LOUD VALORANT entra em campo buscando a vaga na final do VCT Americas e as classificações pro Masters/Champions 2023! https://t.co/OEoAHohdQT

FURIA Esports have performed moderately so far in the 2023 VCT Americas season. Despite a strong start, the team's inconsistency among multiple players has plagued their performance.

FURIA undoubtedly have plenty of talent in the form of star rifling duo Douglas "dgzin" Silva and Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati. Sentinel player Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt was also touted as one of the best players in the league for the first few weeks. Their mechanical prowess and explosiveness make FURIA a legitimate threat to any opponent when they are at their peak.

LOUD are strong favorites to finish this series on a high. FURIA will have to hope their players can maintain a high level of form in fragging to stand a chance against the Brazilian Titans in this regional matchup.

Head-to-head

LOUD and Furia Esports had met in the third week of VCT Americas' regular season, with the former securing a comfortable 2-0 series victory.

Recent results

LOUD enjoyed a winning streak during the regular season, which NRG Esports broke in the final week. LOUD bounced back after the defeat to take down Leviatan in their second match of the final week and secure the number one spot in the regular season standings.

FURIA Esports had an excellent start to their regular season and had a 4-2 record by the end of the fifth week. They hit a roadblock after their initial momentum and suffered three straight losses before scraping their way to the bracket stage with a 4-5 record. FURIA then bounced back versus Leviatán in the first upper-bracket quarterfinals with a 2-1 series victory.

Expected lineups

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

FURIA Esports

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Lima Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Schmidt Matheus "mazin" Araújo (IGL)

Araújo (IGL) Douglas "dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the first Upper-Bracket Semifinals matchup of the VCT Americas League playoffs on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and Youtube channels. Streams in various regional languages will also be available for viewers.

LOUD will face off against FURIA Esports on May 23, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (May 24, 2023)

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the match is completed.

