LOUD vs Karmine Corp - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Prediction, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 kicked off on February 13, 2023. The tournament follows a single-elimination format with 32 teams from the three international leagues and China being split into two groups: Alpha and Omega.

The teams will fight it out in their separate brackets till they reach the grand final where the best from each group will play against each other for a chance to win $100,000 and an extra seat for their region in Masters Tokyo.

The first round of the Alpha Bracket of VCT LOCK//IN has been completed and eight teams have made their way into the quarterfinals.

Day Four of the event will host two quarterfinal matches, the second of which will be between Brazil’s LOUD and EMEA’s Karmine Corp. Here is everything you need to know before watching the game.

LOUD vs Karmine Corp at VCT LOCK//IN - Second quarterfinal predictions of the Alpha Bracket

Predictions

LOUD won the last season's VCT, but they let go of two of their players, Sacy and pAncada. They were replaced by cauanzin and tuyz in November 2022. Head coach fRoD also joined the team around this time.

From their last match against Gen.G, it is clear that the new team is here to play in their home city. The new members have also proven that they have what it takes to carry on the legacy of the team.

Karmine Corp picked up the core of their French VCL team and added the Benrlitom brothers, ScreaM, and nivera to the mix. With the former as the head of the team, KC has managed to assert dominance on two out of the three maps they have played in VCT LOCK//IN so far. However, in the end, LOUD’s experience is likely to thrive.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not played against each other before this.

Recent results

LOUD won their first game against Gen.G 2-0 to qualify for this match. They won 13-9 on Pearl and took Fracture 14-12.

Their last match before this was the VCT 2022 Champions grand final against OpTic Gaming, which they won 3-1.

This iteration of Karmine Corp is a new team that was formed after the organization made it into the partnership setup with Riot Games for VCT 2023. They played against the Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix. The match went on for all three maps, with Lotus and Pearl being the first and third, respectively, going KC’s way 13-6.

Potential line-ups

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports The ALPHA group is now down to 8 teams. Relive the best moments of Day 3. #VCTLOCKIN The ALPHA group is now down to 8 teams. Relive the best moments of Day 3. #VCTLOCKIN https://t.co/kOzzrL3G5b

LOUD

Erick "aspas"

Matias "saadhak"

Arthur "tuyz"

Felipe "Less"

Cauan "cauanzin"

Daniel "fRoD" (Head Coach)

Karmine Corp

Adil "ScreaM"

Nabil "Nivera"

Alexandre "xms"

Ryad "SHIN"

Alexis "Newzera"

Arthur "pm" (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

The match will be livestreamed on the official Twitch channel of VALORANT and VCT YouTube channel. You can also watch it on your favorite streamer’s watch-parties.

LOUD will take on Karmine Corp in their VCT LOCK//IN match on February 17, 2023, from 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 pm IST (next day).

