VCT LOCK//IN Day 3 highlights: EG, Talon, and LOUD soar through first round of Alpha Bracket

On February 13, 2023, the international split of VCT 2023 kicked off with the LOCK//IN event in São Paulo. February 15 marked the third and final day of the first round in the Alpha bracket, featuring a total of three matches.

The first match on Day 3 was between Evil Geniuses (NA) and Team Heretics (EMEA), followed by the game between Talon Esports (APAC) and MIBR (Brazil). The day ended with LOUD (Brazil) taking on Gen.G (Korea).

The single-elimination format of VCT LOCK//IN makes every single match in the tournament extremely high-stakes as all of them are make-it-or-break-it situations, with elimination looming over one's head.

EG, Talon, and LOUD enjoyed decisive victories over their opponents in the Day 3 games. This brought the first round of the Alpha Bracket to an end, with eight quarterfinalists being shortlisted. The quarterfinals for the Alpha Bracket of VCT LOCK//IN is scheduled to begin on February 16, 2023.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN: Day 3 match results and highlights

Listed below are the Map Vetos for all three matchups:

Evil Geniuses vs Team Heretics: EG ban Lotus; TH ban Icebox; EG pick Pearl; TH pick Ascent; EG ban Fracture; TH ban Split; Haven remains

EG ban Lotus; TH ban Icebox; EG pick Pearl; TH pick Ascent; EG ban Fracture; TH ban Split; Haven remains Talon Esports vs MIBR: MIBR ban Ascent; TLN ban Lotus; MIBR pick Haven; TLN pick Fracture; MIBR ban Split; TLN ban Pearl; Icebox remains

MIBR ban Ascent; TLN ban Lotus; MIBR pick Haven; TLN pick Fracture; MIBR ban Split; TLN ban Pearl; Icebox remains LOUD vs Gen.G: LOUD ban Haven; GEN ban Icebox; LOUD pick Pearl; GEN pick Fracture; LOUD ban Lotus; GEN ban Ascent; Split remains

The results of the three matches from Day 3 of VCT 2023 LOCK//IN are:

Evil Geniuses vs Team Heretics: [Pearl 13-8, Ascent 13-8]

[Pearl 13-8, Ascent 13-8] Talon Esports vs MIBR: 2-0 [Haven 13-8, Fracture 13-11]

2-0 [Haven 13-8, Fracture 13-11] LOUD vs Gen.G: 2-0 [Pearl 13-9, Fracture 14-12]

Team Heretics, MIBR, and Gen.G have been knocked out of the VCT LOCK//IN event following their losses. In the quarterfinals, EG and Talon will play against each other, while LOUD will go up against Karmine Corp.

Top highlights from Day 3 of VCT LOCK//IN

1) Gen.G Secret mows down LOUD members with a Frenzy

On February 15, Secret held down the Halls at the rear of B-Site on the Pearl map with nothing but a Frenzy. After taking down tuyz, cauanzin, and saadhak, he secured the pistol round win for his team on the second half.

2) cauanzin's perfectly-timed peek gets LOUD their first round win on Fracture

With ice running in his veins and 10HP to his name, LOUD's youngest player, cauanzin, timed his peeks perfectly to isolate duels and caught Gen.G's TS off guard as he tried to defuse the spike, putting LOUD on the board on Fracture.

3) Sushiboyz plays the post-plant to absolute perfection

Talon Esports' Sushiboyz on Killjoy timed his Lockdown perfectly and followed it up with a smooth cat-and-mouse game to deny MIBR the defuse in round 19 of their second game. This was a crucial round that ultimately led to Talon's victory.

4) A masterclass in holding down Haven C-Site by MIBR's frz

frz was left unchecked as he sat quietly on Logs inside Haven's C-Site, going on to kill three members of Talon in an excellent spraydown. Unfortunately, his 3K went unrewarded as his team lost the round in the end.

5) EG's jawgemo finishes the game off in style with a Stinger

Showcasing exactly how effective the Stinger can be, jawgemo took down two Team Heretics members, despite being trapped under the Rafters in A-Site of Ascent. This incredible moment put them through to the quarterfinals while sending TH home.

Upcoming matchups

Day 4 of VCT LOCK//IN will host the first two quarterfinal matches of the Alpha Bracket.

NRG Esports vs Giants Gaming: February 17, 2023, 9:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

February 17, 2023, 9:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST LOUD vs Karmine Corp: February 17, 2023, 12:00 pm PST/ 9:00 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

All of these upcoming matches will be streamed live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch them on your favorite streamer's watchparty.

