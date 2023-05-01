LOUD vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is at a point where teams have really started to give it their all to make it to the Playoffs. It will have a double elimination bracket unlike the Regular Season and the top three will make it to the VCT Masters Tokyo event. Week 5 will end with a single matchup between Brazil's LOUD and LATAM's KRÜ Esports.

Week 5 Day 2 saw some interesting matches. The first was between Cloud9 and Sentinels. The former has been on an amazing run where they've defeated every team besides LOUD. Sentinels were expected to give them a difficult time, but that wasn't the case. The team won the series with a swift 2-0 and only gave Sentinels a total of ten rounds.

The second matchup was an upset. Evil Geniuses were on the verge of being eliminated in the Regular Season. Hence, it was a must-win for them as they went up against Leviatán, a team that has been winning their matches very convincingly.

Naturally, everyone predicted Leviatán to win, but that wasn’t the case, as Evil Geniuses won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-1.

LOUD vs KRÜ Esports - Who will close out Week 5 with a win at VCT Americas League?

Predictions

LOUD has been on a terrifying run ever since VCT LOCK//IN. The team hasn't lost a single match yet in the Americas League and hence remains at the top of the table. They are easily the best team in the region right now.

KRÜ Esports has struggled to make a mark in the league. The team saw a few changes to the roster while franchising. They haven't been able to convert a single match into a win and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

This is a true David vs Goliath matchup as KRÜ Esports faces the best team in the Americas League to avoid elimination. This matchup heavily favors LOUD, and their opponents need a miracle to pull this one off.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other once before at the VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen in 2022, and KRÜ won the BO3 series 2-1.

Recent results

LOUD's most recent match in the Americas League was against Evil Geniuses, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

KRÜ Esports' last match was against NRG Esports in the Americas League as they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch?

Fans can support their team by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. They can also tune into several watch parties being conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Monday, May 1 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

